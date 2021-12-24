The best early Boxing Day 2021 sales available from Amazon Australia

- Boxing Day traditionally takes places on December 26, but Amazon Australia has launched its sale early.
- There’s a range of deals avaialble, across tech, fashion, homewares and more.
If you’d prefer to avoid the Boxing Day crowds, Amazon Australia has you sorted. The massive online retailer has kicked off the annual sale event early, and there are plenty of bargains that are ripe for the taking. To help you get straight to the good stuff, we’ve already sorted through all of the available Boxing Day deals.
Here are some of the best Boxing Day deals you can currently pick up, across a range of different products.
Table of Contents
Best Boxing Day 2021 sales for tech
- Save up to 40% off select monitors from Dell, Acer, Ben Q and Lenovo.
- Save up to 40% off select Dell, Acer, ASUS and MSI laptops.
- Save up to 40% off on select gaming laptops from ASUS, MSI and Dell.
- Amazon: Save on Amazon smart home devices, including the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite and Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen).
- Anker: Save on a range of Anker chargers, cables and accessories.
- Arlo: Bump up your home’s safety with these Arlo security camera deals.
- DJI: Get up to $400 off on DJI drones and accessories.
- Fossil: Save on select Gen 5 smartwatches.
- Garmin: Up to 50% off Garmin smartwatches.
- Nanoleaf: Get up to 29% off a range of Nanoleaf Shapes starter kits.
- Oculus: Save 10% off the Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) and Oculus Quest 2 (256GB).
- ROMOSS – Save on select ROMOSS power banks.
Best Boxing Day 2021 sales for fashion and beauty
- Save on select fragrance brands like Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Vera Wang and more.
- Save on select skincare Brands like Nivea, Neutrogena and Weleda.
- Save on select nail and makeup brands like OPI, Dermablend, Jane Iredale and more.
- Save on select haircare brands like Olaplex, Nioxin, Paul Mitchell and more
- Save on select beauty brands including COSRX and Shiseido.
Best Boxing Day 2021 sales for home and kitchen
- Anker: save 43% off the Nebula projector and accessories.
- BenQ: Save on select BenQ projectors.
- Bosch: Save up to 57% off Bosch tools and garden essentials.
- ECOVACS: Get a deal on a DEEBOT robot vacuum cleaner.
- FoodSaver: Save 25% off on select kitchen essentials
- InstantPot: Save up to 40% off the InstantPot range, including:
- Instant Pot Vortex Mini Air Fryer, 2L (Black) – now $89 (down from $149)
- Instant Pot Vortex Mini Air Fryer, 2L (White) – now $89 (down from $149)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, 8L – now $195.50 (down from $299)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, 5.7L – now $160 (down from $269)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, 3L – now $120.96 (down from $189)
- Lovehoney: Save up to 60% off.
- Philips: Save on selected Philips kitchen and home appliances, including:
- Philips Essential Air Fryer, 4.1L – now $114.95 (down from $199)
- Philips Premium Air Fryer, 0.8L – now $319.20 (down from $399)
- Philips Viva All-In-One Multi-Cooker – now $149 (down from $239)
- Philips Premium XXL Air Fryer, 1.4L – now $299 (down from $429)
- Philips Grain Master Rice Cooker – now $105 (down from $159)
- Sunbeam: Save up to 45% off on kitchen essentials, including:
- Sunbeam Simply Fresh Air Purifier – now $148.95 (down from $199)
- Sunbeam DuraCeramic Air Fryer, 3L – now $87.50 (down from $159)
- Sunbeam Barista Max Coffee Machine – now $449.95 (down from $499)
- Tefal: Save on select Tefal products.
Best Boxing Day 2021 sales for headphones and home audio
- Bang & Olufsen: Great savings on select Bang & Olufsen speakers, headphones and earbuds, including the E8 3rd Gen Earphones, Beoplay HX Wireless Headphones and Beolit 20 Bluetooth Speaker.
- Bose: Save on a range of Bose headphones, earbuds and Frames audio sunglasses.
- Edifier: Save on Edifier Speakers, Headsets and Earbuds. Discount applied in prices displayed.
- Jabra: Save up to 30% off Jabra earbuds.
- Panasonic: Save on select Panasonic soundbars, Blu-ray players and more.
- Sony: Save up to 67% off Sony headphones, earbuds and soundbars.
- TEAC: Save on home audio, headsets and earbuds. Discount applied in prices displayed.
- Ultimate Ears: Save up to 25% off the UE Wonderboom 2 and Megaboom 3 Bluetooth speakers.
- Yamaha: Get up to 37% off on select Yamaha soundbars, record players and more.
Best Boxing Day 2021 sales for cameras
- Save up to 55% off a range of camera accessories, including backpacks and tripods.
- Canon: Save on select cameras and kits, including the Canon EOS 1500D and EOS 6D Mark II.
- Panasonic: Save on select cameras and lenses.
- SanDisk: Save up to 50% off on select Sandisk storage devices.
