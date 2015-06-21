The 30 best boutique hotels in America

Boutique hotels often pull a bigger punch than big hotels: They tend to be more exclusive, intimate, and unique than major chain hotels.

Hotels.com sent us an exclusive list of the 30 best boutique hotels in the US.

To come up with this list, they looked at thousands of boutique hotels around the US, and selected the 30 hotels with the highest guest review ratings.

30. The Delafield Hotel, Delafield, WI

Rooms from $US189 per night.

29. Hotel Marisol Coronado, Coronado, CA

Rooms from $US299 per night.

28. Oglethorpe Lodge, Savannah, GA

Rooms from $US199 per night.

27. The Little Nell, Aspen, CO

Rooms from $US349 per night.

26. The Clark House On Hayden Lake, Hayden, WA

Rooms from $US229 per night.

25. Olea Hotel, Glen Ellen, CA

Rooms from $US257 per night.

24. The Inn At Fontanel, Whites Creek, TN

Rooms from $US199 per night.

23. Blue Door On Baltimore, Baltimore, MD

Rooms from $US129 per night.

22. Su Nido All-Suites Boutique Inn, Ojai, CA

Rooms from $US262 per night.

21. The Rittenhouse, Philadelphia, PA

Rooms from $US309 per night.

20. Home2 Suites By Hilton Pittsburgh, Cranberry Township, PA

Rooms from $US89 per night.

18. The Whiteface Lodge, Lake Placid, NY

Rooms from $US463 per night.

17. The Branson Hotel, Branson, MO

Rooms from $US129 per night.

16. Sea Gate Inn By Sea Palm Resort, St. Simons Island, GA

Rooms from $US229 per night.

15. Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles, CA

Rooms from $US545 per night.

14. Fairmont Grand Del Mar, San Diego, CA

Rooms from $US395 per night.

13. BlueSky Breckenridge, Breckenridge, CA

Rooms from $US339 a night.

12. The Restoration On King, Charleston, SC

Rooms from $US399 per night.

11. The Rose Hotel, Pleasanton, CA

Rooms from $US260 per night.

10. The Jefferson, Washington, DC

Rooms from $US325 per night.

9. Hotel Yountville, Yountville, CA

Rooms from $US525 per night.

8. The Sherry Netherland, New York, NY

Rooms from $US479 per night.

7. Almondy Inn, Newport, RI

Rooms from $US239 per night.

6. Yellowstone Gateway Inn, Gardiner, MT

Rooms from $US245 per night.

5. 21c Museum Hotel Bentonville, Bentonville, AR

Rooms from $US189 per night.

4. The Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA

Rooms from $US555 per night.

3. French Quarter Inn, Charleston, SC

Rooms from $US289 per night.

2. Woolleys Classic Suites, Aurora, CO

Rooms from $US189 per night.

1. 1906 Lodge Coronado Beach, Coronado, CA

Rooms from $US289 per night.

