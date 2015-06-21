The 30 best boutique hotels in America

Hotels.com The The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, earned the No. 4 spot on this list.

Boutique hotels often pull a bigger punch than big hotels: They tend to be more exclusive, intimate, and unique than major chain hotels.

Hotels.com sent us an exclusive list of the 30 best boutique hotels in the US.

To come up with this list, they looked at thousands of boutique hotels around the US, and selected the 30 hotels with the highest guest review ratings.



