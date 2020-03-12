The best books to help you start saving some money – on any salary

Image: iStock / porcorex

Nonfiction books can make for a great alternative to fiction if you need some sturdy life advice.

Seek out books written by financial experts with a knack for simplifying the complexities.

You’ll find multiple books on this list aimed specifically at struggling millennials.

While it may feel easier to scroll around your various feeds for the umpteenth time, occasionally it’s wise to branch out and invest in a book that can invest in you.

There’s an overwhelming number of books on shelves to help your financial situation, so we’ve compiled a list of the best ones on offer.

The Financial Diet: A Total Beginner’s Guide to Getting Good with Money

Designed to appeal to the floundering 20-or-30-something, The Financial Diet is the brainchild of author and blogger Chelsea Fagan.

Fagan is well aware of the everyday struggles of your average millennial, and instead of offering advice as simple as not going out on the weekend, Fagan provides bite-sized tips relating to entry-level wages, navigating automated payments, constructing a budget that works with your pay bracket and managing spending across the board.

Expert advice is peppered throughout, including an interview with the VP of a bank, giving the book a certain level of authority combined with Fagan’s self-deprecating humour.

Kakeibo: The Japanese Art of Saving Money

Specifically tailored to budgeting, Kakeibo is a Japanese method that involves tracking your spending either weekly, monthly or yearly, and detailing how much you’re striving to save.

It’s a tried and tested tool to help monitor your money, and Fumiko Chiba’s book serves purely as an introductory guide for the aspiring saver.

12 pages are dedicated specifically to the method of Kakeibo itself, while the remainder of the book is used as a budgeting diary, of sorts.

Broke Millennial: stop scraping by and get your financial life together

Financial expert Erin Lowry has penned another finance book targeted at millennials – particularly of the broke variety.

But, you don’t have to be on your last few dollars to benefit from Lowry’s advice. Who here hasn’t been out to dinner with a group, only to realise the others want to split a bill evenly despite your ordering of a side salad?

Lowry walks the reader through scenarios that everyone in a financial bind has experienced and offers advice on how to tackle them in the future.

The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business

Using high-profile case studies the likes of Rosa Parks and Michael Phelps, business reporter Charles Duhigg explains how changing your habits can have a positive domino effect on other aspects of your life.

Duhigg explains how changing your behaviour, whether it’s as simple as taking up exercise or making your bed in the morning, can help you achieve overarching goals such as budgeting and saving money.

The Millionaire Next Door: The Surprising Secrets of America’s Wealthy

To become a millionaire, you have to think like a millionaire. Or at the very least, you can learn from wealthy people to help you achieve your more moderate savings goals.

Don’t let the title of Thomas J. Stanley and William D. Danko’s book fool you – there are genuine lessons to be learned throughout The Millionaire Next Door, many of which can be applicable to anyone with a steady income.

