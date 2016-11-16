The best books of the year, according to Amazon

This year has been a great year for reading. But if you’re wondering which new books are worth your time, consider Amazon Books’ annual list of the best books of the year.
Amazon Books’ editors read thousands of pages before settling on their ranking, which includes a number of memoirs as well as books from debut authors.
“The main challenge for us was that there were a number of great books to choose from,” Amazon Books Editor Chris Schluep said to Business Insider. “In the end, we picked [the top book] for a few reasons: first, it’s a great piece of literature, second, it’s the one that stuck with us the most, and third, it’s a book you look forward to picking back up.”
From a post-apocalyptic thriller to a heartbreaking portrait of modern America, here are Amazon’s top 10 books for 2016.
All captions are by the Amazon Books editors.
'A masterful novel that tackles big issues -- race, class, and the ups and downs of long-term friendship -- told with a dancer's grace and ease.'
'From the award-winning creator of 'Fargo,' a thrilling page-turner about an aeroplane crash and its seemingly heroic survivors.'
'An unforgettable nonfiction account of men changed by war, told in a voice that is both straight forward and undeniably literary.'
'A poetic, breathtaking novel about growing up female and black in the 1970s -- a time of conflicting pressures and sometimes crushing assumptions.'
'An inspiring and entertaining memoir about work, life, and love from a plant scientist who is just as adept at analysing the natural world as she is at illuminating human relationships.'
'Affinity Konar's beautiful novel about twin sisters who survive Auschwitz is precisely crafted, acutely sensitive, and ultimately uplifting and hopeful.'
'A big, smart novel about so many things: family, politics, revolution, and the things we choose to remember (and forget).'
'A very personal tour of a segment of our culture that's losing its way in modern America.'
'Part literary thriller, part western, this is a debut novel about a young tomboy trying to survive a post-apocalyptic wilderness as she searches for her parents.'
'A brilliant, wise, fantastical yet grounded portrayal of a young slave seeking her freedom on a real underground railroad.'
