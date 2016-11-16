The best books of the year, according to Amazon

This year has been a great year for reading. But if you’re wondering which new books are worth your time, consider Amazon Books’ annual list of the best books of the year.

Amazon Books’ editors read thousands of pages before settling on their ranking, which includes a number of memoirs as well as books from debut authors.

“The main challenge for us was that there were a number of great books to choose from,” Amazon Books Editor Chris Schluep said to Business Insider. “In the end, we picked [the top book] for a few reasons: first, it’s a great piece of literature, second, it’s the one that stuck with us the most, and third, it’s a book you look forward to picking back up.”

From a post-apocalyptic thriller to a heartbreaking portrait of modern America, here are Amazon’s top 10 books for 2016.

All captions are by the Amazon Books editors.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.