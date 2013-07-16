The 10 Best Books Of The Year (So Far), According To Amazon

For many of us, summer means lazy afternoons on a beach with a great book (or Kindle) in hand. But choosing a great read can be difficult.



The editors at Amazon.com recently came out with a list of the Best Books of 2013 So Far, which ranks the best books released between January and June 2013.

“Customers looking for great summer reads will find an eclectic selection on the list this year, from the very best fiction to compelling memoirs to excellent young adult novels,” Sara Nelson, Editorial Director for Books and Kindle, Amazon.com, said. “Our #1 pick, Life after Life, is clever but never gimmicky—which is amazing when you consider that the story of the heroine’s life begins, ends and then begins again, multiple times. We think this book is an extraordinary feat of narrative ambition, an audacious genre-bender and a work of literary genius.”

Here are the Top 10 Best Books of the Year So Far, according to Amazon editors:

1. Life After Life by Kate Atkinson: What if you could be born again and again? This brilliant, multi-layered novel answers that question as Atkinson’s protagonist moves through multiple lives, each one an iteration on the last, flirting with the balance between choice and fate.

2. The Son by Philipp Meyer: A multigenerational Western spanning the 1800s Comanche raids in Texas to the 20th century oil boom, The Son is a towering achievement.

3. Frozen in Time by Mitchell Zuckoff: Two adventures in one… recounting the 1942 crash (and subsequent struggle to survive) of a U.S. cargo plane crew in Greenland, and describing the author’s own participation in a modern day mission to uncover the mystery behind their disappearance.

4. The Interestings by Meg Wolitzer: The characters in this novel pulse with life as Wolitzer follows a group of teenagers who meet at a summer camp for artsy teens in 1974 and work to maintain their friendship through the competitions and realities of growing up.

5. And the Mountains Echoed by Khaled Hosseini: Following The Kite Runner and A Thousand Splendid Suns, Hosseini has written another masterwork, one that moves through war, separation, birth, death, deceit, and love—illustrating how people’s actions, even the seemingly selfless ones, are shrouded in ambiguity.

6. Eleanor & Park by Rainbow Rowell: This Young Adult novel about two kids who fall in love on a bus is sweet without being saccharine. And it’s a story adults can love, too.

7. Gulp by Mary Roach: Roach is about as entertaining a science writer as you’ll find, and this book about how we ingest food will make you think, laugh, and wince as she covers all things alimentary.

8. After Visiting Friends by Michael Hainey: Unfolding like a novel, this nonfiction gem starts with journalist Hainey uncovering inconsistencies within his own journalist father’s obituary—and while the truth behind the death will eventually be uncovered, greater truths await for Hainey, ones that will change the way he views the past and the present.

9. Tenth of December by George Saunders: Saunders’ first collection of short stories in six years introduces his ironic, absurd, profound, and funny style to an army of new readers.

10. The Golem and the Jinni by Helene Wecker: This enchanting debut, set mostly in turn-of-the-century Manhattan, is both a well-researched historical novel and a spectacular work of fantasy.

To see additional lists of the Best Books of the Year So Far broken down by category, go to www.amazon.com/bestbookssofar.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

