The 6 Greatest Bob Dylan Songs Of All Time

It’s Bob Dylan’s 72nd birthday.



In honour of one of the world’s greatest songwriters, here are Bob Dylan’s Top 6 songs.

1. Isis

This song off of the album Desire is the best-ever song written about raiding tombs. It’s got a driving piano line, and really shows off Dylan as a story teller.

Here’s a live, electric version.

2. Song to Woody

An early Dylan song, written as an ode to his hero Woody Guthrie. The song truly captures the perspective of a young man from Minnesota hoping to replicate the life of his folk singer idols.

3. Don’t Think Twice Its Alright

One of the best songs ever written about love and heartbreak. Here’s a great cover of it by Joan Baez.

4. Like A Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone called this the greatest rock and roll song of all time, back in 2004. This song is everything: Rock and roll, punk rock, sneering protest folk. When I heard this song in a store when I was 11, I ran around looking for my mum, so that she could tell me what the heck amazing song I just heard.

5. Oh Sister

Bob Dylan went through a born-again phase, which often gets laughed at, but some of his greatest work is where he straddles the edge between his traditional work, and his faith. This song contains the great line: “Oh, sister, am I not a brother to you And one deserving of affection? And is our purpose not the same on this earth To love and follow His direction?”

6. Tangled Up In Blue

A classic with which you can’t go wrong.

