The best Australian Black Friday 2019 deals from Amazon, eBay, Catch, Harvey Norman, M.J. Bale, Sony and more

Black Friday, the massive US deals day, has landed in Australia and if you’re into more stuff, there’s surely some stuff for you.

Despite Australians not having two-day delivery for purchases from the US, Amazon is still trying to get you to spend up big. The US retail giant, which launched in Australia in 2017, kicked off its Black Friday deals a whole week early. After a lot of confusion and mind-changing, Aussies can now buy US products online through Amazon but be prepared to wait 7-10 days for your order.

Aussie deals site Catch has dropped a huge number of deals on fashion, tech and a range of other great brand name products perfect for shoving in the Christmas stocking or treating yourself. While, The Good Guys, Dick Smith and M.J. Bale are all getting in on the action with massive discounts.

It’s time to soothe your anger about #Friendsgiving taking over Instagram with some retail therapy below.

Now is the time to brush up on your management skills or buy the novel of the moment for your summer holiday. You can pick up the physical type for 55% off or get a Kindle version for 70% off.

The first and second product drops of Apple Airpods, 2nd generation, for $99 sold out almost immediately, the next one is coming at 6pm AEDT on Friday the 29th. That’s a massive saving of $150, if you can get them. Bookmark this page and start praying.

Dick Smith deals:

There are also solid deals on TVs, laptops, appliances and a range of other consumer goods. So head over and deck out your house with all the tech.

The Good Guys deals:

There’s also a huge amount of laptops, TVs, fridges, washing machines, cameras and appliances with big deals at The Good Guys. Check them out.

In the market for a new laptop? Here are some nice deals that are dropping on eBay right now.

Microsoft has some stellar deals for Black Friday. The tech giant is giving 20% off surface products, hundreds of dollars of savings on Xbox bundles, great discounts on Bose headphones and a range of other gadgets plus a range of PCs.

Your home office will be epic after you have finished with this sale.

When business time is over, it’s time to chill out with your new console. The new Nintendo Switch is down to $359 right now on Amazon and it’s selling quickly. You’ll even get a free copy of Mario Kart 8. Good times.

Sony’s awesome WF-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones are now $319‬, down from $349. Use the code PRINCE200 at checkout to get the discount.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are considered some of the best and now they are a little less expensive at $345, instead of $499. Snap them up with the code PRINCE200 at checkout.

If you are looking for a solid, cheaper than-an-iPhone phone, the Huawei P30 Pro might fit the bill. It was released before the Trump ban cancelled Huawei’s Google services, so it’s a gem with all the goods. The Huawei P30 Pro is now $976.65‬, down from $1599.

M.J. Bale is dropping the price of its suits down by 30%. Head on over and refresh your work wardrobe with a smart number.

ASOS, Zara and Platypus are also dropping prices

Get the NBN on the cheap

It’s not just retail chains that are getting in on the Black Friday action: there’s also some big deals on the NBN. Head over to our colleagues at Gizmodo for the run down.

