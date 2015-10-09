These are the 25 best beers in the world

There are a whole lot of beers in the world, but only one can be the best.
Beer Advocate has a list of the 250 top brews in the world, as rated by its users.
Beer advocate sorts the beers by pulling the overall score from millions of user reviews. Then, they normalize those scores based on how users rated other beers — you can read their full methodology here.
And these beer connoisseurs really know their stuff, often tracking down some of the world’s most tough-to-find beers, trading each other for super rare bottles, and describing the taste, smell, and “mouth feel” of every single glass.
The resulting list leaves a mixture of hoppy and “dank,” citrusy and crisp, and maple-y and rich beers. A few brewing companies even made the list more than once for their brews, including The Alchemist, 3 Floyds, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Toppling Goliath Brewing Company, Tree House Brewing Company, and Russian River Brewing Company.
We combed the beers’ reviews to find out what was special about each one for this list. Keep scrolling to see the 25 best beers according to beer lovers. Cheers!
Average user rating: 4.51
ABV: 6.5%
This light, wine barrel-aged Saison beer is brewed in Vermont and is said to have a delicate, citrusy, and dry taste, comparable to white wine. It's lightly carbonated and leaves a lacing around the glass as you drink.
'It lives up to the hype, this is just everything I hoped it would be,' one reviewer said.
Average user rating: 4.52
ABV: 10.5%
Another Vermont beer, Triple Sunshine IPA is like a 'tropical vacation in a glass,' according to fans. The beer smells like mango, pineapple, and grapefruit and is full-bodied with a creamy finish.
There's also no hint of its high alcohol content, which is a dangerous upside.
Average user rating: 4.52
ABV: 14%
Aged for eight months in bourbon barrels in California, it's no real surprised that this Russian Imperial Oatmeal Stout has complex flavours. Beer lovers have tasted hints of cherry, coffee, and molasses.
There's very little head and the colouring is nearly black, but the texture is smooth. This is definitely a great beer to sip.
Average user rating: 4.53
ABV: 8%
King Sue is a cloudy orange beer that is quite citrusy. The double IPA is not overly bitter and has notes of pine and hops alongside the bright fruit notes, making it one of the most perfectly balanced beers.
'Probably my top beer ever,' one reviewer said of this Iowa brew. 'Highly hyped, but totally met my expectation.'
Average user rating: 4.53
ABV: 6.2%
A pungent American Pale Ale, Zombie Dust is brewed in Indiana and smells like a burst of hops and citrus. The aroma really hits you first after pouring, followed by a crisp taste that has a hint of bitterness.
It's also very smooth too so before you know it, it will be gone.
Average user rating: 4.54
ABV: 8%
One reviewer described this Californian Imperial Stout as 'gum-scrubbing good,' adding that the flavour was very hoppy with undertones of malt and honey.
Though everything is well balanced, the flavour is explosive. This is a very delicious beer worth tracking down.
Average user rating: 4.54
ABV: 14.3%
The pitch black beer comes from Anaheim, California, and smells like marshmallows, vanilla, and oak. And while the aroma is decadent, the taste is even more full bodied with notes of fudge, chocolate, bourbon, and molasses.
Despite an alcohol content over 14%, the Fundamental Observation is easy to drink. One reviewer called this Imperial IPA 'probably the best vanilla stout I've ever had.'
Average user rating: 4.54
ABV: 7%
Vermont brewery The Alchemist may be best known for its Heady Topper beer, but this American IPA has a fresh, citrus smell that just makes you want to take a sip.
It has a slightly bitter, resinous flavour, but is still crisp enough that you won't get tired of drinking it. Reviewers say this is one powerful beer.
Average user rating: 4.54
ABV: 8%
Another tropical American IPA, Sip of Sunshine tastes really fruity with flavours like peach, mango, and pineapple followed by a slight bitter aftertaste.
'This is the kind of IPA that ruins other IPAs,' one beer lover wrote of the Vermont brew.
Average user rating: 4.55
ABV: 8.2%
Abner is another beer on the list from Vermont's Hill Farmstead Brewery and is a moderately bitter Imperial IPA with herbal and strong citrus notes.
You'll also taste and smell a lot of hops, but it won't get too overpowering thanks to the beer's carbonation, which helps make Abner highly drinkable.
Average user rating: 4.56
ABV: 11%
A great smelling (and tasting) Imperial Stout from St. Louis, Missouri, Abraxas is quite complex with notes of vanilla, cinnamon, chocolate, coffee, and roasted malts.
It's spicy yet sweet, and pours a dark brown colour with a caramel head. You may even get a hint of whiskey thanks to the barrel ageing.
Average user rating: 4.56
ABV: 11.2%
Founders KBS is an Imperial Stout that looks pitch black once poured. The Michigan brew smells almost like coffee with rich notes like espresso and bourbon.
Following the strong smell, KBS tastes like roasted coffee, sweet malt, and vanilla. The light carbonation helps balance out the full-tasting brew.
Average user rating: 4.56
ABV: 8%
When you first pour Double Sunshine IPA, you might be struck by the bright orange hazy colour. Then you'll smell the tropical fruits like pineapple, mango, and peach and you'll really be blown away.
The Vermont beer is slightly sweet and balanced out by more herbal and sour notes. 'Damn near perfect if you ask me,' said a Beer Advocate fan.
Average user rating: 4.59
ABV: 8.2%
This Double IPA really focuses on the hop flavours and smells -- The Maine Beer Company that's based in Freeport even made sure to 'drop hop' the beer twice, adding six pounds of hops per barrel.
Even with all those hops, Dinner is still light tasting and has notes of fruit and pine. There's not even a hint of bitterness here!
Average user rating: 4.59
ABV: 6.8%
This hazy orange American IPA is brewed in Monson, Massachusetts, and smells like mango and citrus with herbal and pine notes beneath. As soon as you open the can, you'll be overwhelmed.
The taste is just as good with 'light carbonation and mellow bitter finish,' according to reviewers.
Average user rating: 4.61
ABV: 15%
One reviewer called this Russian Imperial Stout 'a bourbon, vanilla, marshmallow bomb.' It smells like a dessert beer and tastes beyond sweet.
This creamy beer from Indiana packs a punch thanks to the 15% alcohol content. The word most people used to describe the Vanilla Bean Dark Lord? Impressive.
Average user rating: 4.66
ABV: 11%
People wait hours just to taste this Imperial IPA from California. The smell is 'intoxicating,' according to reviewers, with notes like pineapple, citrus, and herbal.
It's tart, bitter, and crisp, all rolled into one. No wonder people go crazy for it.
Average user rating: 4.67
ABV: 12%
This Imperial Stout hails from Iowa and is thick, dark, and delectable. With flavours like coffee, maple, and dark chocolate, the brew goes down very smoothly.
'Woke up and smelt the bottle this morning and the maple was still so strong,' one reviewer wrote. 'Never had anything like this, this is the real deal!'
Average user rating: 4.67
ABV: 8.4%
Good Morning is a pitch black beer from Massachusetts with a creamy head that smells like chocolate, maple syrup, and coffee -- basically, breakfast in a bottle.
Though it's heavy and creamy, the beer goes down nice and smooth with a slight coffee after taste.
Average user rating: 4.68
ABV: 12%
The best beer according to Beer Advocate reviewers is Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout from Iowa's Toppling Goliath Brewing Company. An Imperial Stout that's been barrel aged, it has vanilla, syrup, and coffee flavours with a slightly bitter aftertaste.
It's notoriously hard to find, so if you get your hands on a bottle, taste it immediately.
