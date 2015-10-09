These are the 25 best beers in the world

There are a whole lot of beers in the world, but only one can be the best.

Beer Advocate has a list of the 250 top brews in the world, as rated by its users.

Beer advocate sorts the beers by pulling the overall score from millions of user reviews. Then, they normalize those scores based on how users rated other beers — you can read their full methodology here.

And these beer connoisseurs really know their stuff, often tracking down some of the world’s most tough-to-find beers, trading each other for super rare bottles, and describing the taste, smell, and “mouth feel” of every single glass.

The resulting list leaves a mixture of hoppy and “dank,” citrusy and crisp, and maple-y and rich beers. A few brewing companies even made the list more than once for their brews, including The Alchemist, 3 Floyds, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Toppling Goliath Brewing Company, Tree House Brewing Company, and Russian River Brewing Company.

We combed the beers’ reviews to find out what was special about each one for this list. Keep scrolling to see the 25 best beers according to beer lovers. Cheers!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.