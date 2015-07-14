The best beard styles for every face shape

Dennis Green, Samantha Lee

A full beard is the most common facial hair for a man today, according to Braun.

But that doesn’t mean it works well for everyone. Braun has done extensive research on beard styles and face shapes, and the results may surprise you. Check out this handy graphic for all of Bruan’s suggestions.

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

NOW WATCH: Take a tour of the $US367 million jet that will soon be called Air Force One

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.