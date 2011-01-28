The Best Battery Boosters For Your Smartphone

Dylan Love
It’s all too common of a happening – you need to make a call, but your phone battery died 10 minutes ago.Between browsing the web, taking pictures and video, and playing games, you very likely need something to help make your phone’s battery last a few more hours.

Luckily for consumers, many companies have stepped up to the plate with battery life solutions.

The Mophie Juice Pack acts as a case for your iPhone

The Mophie Juice Pack is an external battery that fits around your iPhone while functioning as a case. Expect it to roughly double your iPhone's battery life.

Price: $73.42 on Amazon

The Mophie Juice Pack Reserve snaps into your iPhone or iPod

If you'd rather use the iPhone case you already have, keep the Juice Pack Reserve in your pocket for when your battery gets low.

Price: $39.95 on Amazon

Kensington Pocket Battery will power your micro USB phones

The Kensington Pocket Battery Pack provides you with everything you need to charge your Blackberry, Nokia, Motorola, Samsung, HTC, or LG smartphone. Expect to talk an additional 3.5 hours by using either mini or micro USB charging cables. A USB charging tip is built right in as well, so there are no loose parts to lose.

Price: $21.79 on Amazon

Kensington Rechargeable Pocket Booster uses rechargeable AAA batteries

The Kensington Rechargeable Pocket Booster connects to your phone (or any other device) with a cable you buy separately and powers it off of AAA batteries. When those batteries are dead, plug the device into a USB port to recharge them.

Price: $14.99 on Amazon

Go green with the ReVIVE Series Solar Rechargeable Back-Up

If you want to try solar, the ReVIVE Series Solar Charger can recharge your iPhone, Blackberry, Droid, and even your Kindle. Be warned that portable solar chargers are hardly perfect. A 60-minute charge will give you enough battery to talk for three hours.

Price: $19.99 on Amazon

HTC HD2 owners rejoice

If you swear by your HTC HD2 and use it all the time, try this combination case and battery booster.

Price: $38.99 on Amazon

Neewer Portable AA Battery Powered Emergency Charger

This charger from Neewer will power any phone that accepts a USB cable off of two AA batteries. When you're not using it to charge your phone, it also works as a flashlight.

Price: $6.00 on Amazon

Still need more battery life?

