30 Million People Say These Are The Best Places In The US

Alyson Shontell
tourists nyc

Photo: brocpsu via Flickr

Everyone wants to try great local dives when they’re travelling, but they’re hard to come by.Foursquare crunched 3 billion check-ins across the nation and more than 10 million tips its 30 million users have left to find them for you.

It released guides in 30 major US cities based on where people actually go.

Here are the most popular recommendations for bars, restaurants, speakeasies and outings across the United States.

If you're headed to Atlanta...

Best American Restaurant: Top Flr

Best Pizza: Jack's Pizza & Wings

Best Bar: Cypress Street Pint & Plate

Best place to grab a beer: SweetWater Brewing Company

Best thing to do: Piedmont Park

Best Southern Food: Empire State South

Here's the complete Atlanta guide.

If you're headed to Austin...

Best Mexican Restaurant: Chuy's

Best BBQ Joint: Stub's Bar-B-Q

Best Coffee Shop: Jo's Coffee

Best Bar: Lustre Pearl Bar

Best place to grab a beer: The Ginger Man or Jackalope if you want a dive

Best thing to do: Lady Bird Lake Trail (hiking)

Best Rock Club: The Mohawk

Here's the complete Austin guide.

If you're headed to Baltimore...

Best American Restaurant: Alexander's Tavern

Best Pizza: Joe Squared Pizza & Bar

Best Bar: Max's Taphouse

Best place to grab a beer: Alewife

Best thing to do: Patterson Park and the National Acquarium is also popular

Best Seafood: Mama's on the Half Shell

Here's the complete Baltimore guide.

If you're headed to Boston...

Best American Restaurant: Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks

Best Coffee Shop: Thinking Cup

Best Seafood: Island Creek Oyster Bar

Best Bar: Pour House Bar & Grill

Best place to grab a beer: Harpoon Brewery

Best thing to do: Boston Common Park

Best Pub: Doyle's Cafe

Here's the complete Boston guide.

If you're headed to Charlotte...

Best American Restaurant: Pinky's Westside Grill

Best Bar: Flying Saucer - Charlotte

Best place to grab a beer: VBGB Beer Hall and Garden

Best thing to do: Freedom Park

Best BBQ Joint: Mac's Speed Shop

Here's the complete Charlotte guide.

If you're headed to Chicago...

Best American Restaurant: Hub 51

Best Coffee Shop: The Wormhole Coffee

Best Pizza: Piece Brewery & Pizzeria

Best Bar: Longman & Eagle

Best place to grab a beer: Revolution Brewing

Best thing to do: Millennium Park

Best Hot Dog Joint: Portillo's

Here's the complete Chicago guide.

If you're headed to Dallas...

Best Mexican Restaurant: Mi Cocina

Best Burger: Hunky's

Best Bar: Libertine Bar

Best place to grab a beer: The Ginger Man or if you want a dive, Lee Harvey's

Best thing to do: Katy Trail

Best BBQ Joint: Smoke

Here's the complete Dallas guide.

If you're headed to Denver...

Best American Restaurant: Steuben's

Best Coffee Shop: Stella's Coffeehaus

Best Bar: El Camino

Best Brewery: Great Divide Brewery

Best thing to do: Washington Park or Denver Zoo

Here's the complete Denver guide.

If you're headed to Detroit...

Best Asian Restaurant: Ronin Sushi Bar

Best Coffee Shop: Astro Coffee

Best Pizza: Supino Pizzeria

Best Bar: Kuhnhenn Brewing Co. or Gusoline Alley if you want a dive

Best thing to do: Campus Martius Park

Best American food: Honest John's Bar & Grill

Here's the complete Detroit guide.

If you're headed to Honolulu

Best Asian Restaurant: Indigo

Best American Restaurant: Tiki's Grill & Bar

Best Bar: Bar 35

Best Nightclub: SOHO Mixed Media Bar

Best Beach: Waikiki Beach

Great Outdoor Activity: Manoa Falls

Here's the complete Honolulu guide.

If you're headed to Houston...

Best American Restaurant: Max's Wine Dive

Best Coffee Shop: Catalina Coffee

Best Mexican Restaurant: Toetihuacan Mexican Cafe

Best Bar: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Best place to grab a beer: The Ginger Man or Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Best thing to do: Memorial Park

Best Steakhouse: Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse

Here's the complete Houston guide.

If you're headed to Indianapolis...

Best American restaurant: Cafe Patachou

Best pizza: Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza

Best bar: Chatham Tap

Best place to grab a beer: Sun King Brewing Co.

Best thing to do: Indianapolis Zoo

Best sandwich shop: Potbelly

Here's the complete Indianapolis guide.

If you're headed to Kansas City...

Best American restaurant: Kona Grill

Best coffee shop: The Roasterie Cafe

Best pizza: Grinders

Best bar: The Brick

Best place to grab a beer: Flying Saucer or if you want a dive, Kelly's Westport Inn

Best thing to do: Loose Park

Best BBQ Joint: Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue

Here's the complete Kansas City guide.

If you're headed to Las Vegas...

Best American restaurant: Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville

Best steakhouse: Gallagher's Steakhouse

Best Nightclub: Surrender Nightclub

Best Bar: Crown & Anchor Pub

Best things to do: Pinball Hall of Fame, Eiffel Tower Experience, Pool at Palms

Best of Performing Arts: The Beatles LOVE (Cirque Du Soleil)

Best Casinos: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Bellagio Hotel & Casino

Here's the complete Las Vegas guide.

If you're headed to Los Angeles...

Best Mexican restaurant: El Compadre

Best burger: In-N-Out Burger

Best coffee: Intelligentsia Coffee & Tea

Best bar: Beer Belly

Best nightclub: Avalon Hollywood

Best thing to do: Venice Beach

Best sushi: Katsuya

Here's the complete Los Angeles guide.

If you're headed to Milwaukee...

Best American restaurant: Cafe Benelux

Best Coffee Shop: Brew Bayou Coffee Shop

Best Pizza: Ian's Pizza

Best Bar: Nomad World Pub

Best Brewery: Lakefront Brewery

Best thing to do: Milwaukee County Zoo or Henry Maier Festival Park

Here's the complete Milwaukee guide.

If you're headed to Minneapolis and St. Paul

Best American restaurant: The Lowry

Best coffee shop: Wilde Roast Cafe

Best Bar: The Depot Tavern

Best place to grab a beer: Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment

Best thing to do: Lake Calhoun

Best Bookstore: Magers & Quinn Booksellers

Here's the complete Minneapolis and St. Paul guide.

If you're headed to Nashville...

Best American Restaurant: Cabana

Best coffee shop: CREMA

Best bar: 3 Crow Bar

Best thing to do: Centennial Park

Best music venue: Ryman Auditorium

Here's the complete Nashville guide.

If you're headed to New Orleans...

Best American restaurant: Stanley

Best Coffee Shop: Satsuma

Best Bar: Cooter Brown's Tavern & Oyster Bar

Best place to grab a beer: Avenue Pub

Best thing to do: New Orleans City Park

Best jazz club: d.b.a

Here's the complete New Orleans guide.

If you're headed to New York City...

Best American Restaurant: Joseph Leonard (American Restaurant)

Best Coffee Shop: Stumptown Coffee Roasters

Best Pizza: Otto Enoteca Pizzeria

Best Bar: Barcade

Best place to grab a beer: Spuyten Duyvil

Best thing to do: Central Park

Best Speakeasy: PDT

Here's the complete NYC guide.

If you're headed to Orlando...

Best American restaurant: Teak neighbourhood Grill

Best Pizza: Pizza Planet

Best Bar: Redlight Redlight

Best place to grab a beer: The Rose & Crown Pub & Dining Room

Best thing to do: Disney's Hollywood Studios and Universal CityWalk

Best theme parks: Disney's Hollywood Studios

Here's the complete Orlando guide.

If you're headed to Philadelphia...

Best American restaurant: Time

Best Coffee Shop: One Shot Cafe

Best Bar: Micgillin's Olde Ale House

Best place to grab a beer: Frankford Hall or if you want a dive, El Bar

Best thing to do: Rittenhouse Square

Best sandwich place (cheesesteak shop): Tony Luke's

Here's the complete Philadelphia guide.

If you're headed to Phoenix...

Best American restaurant: Bliss/ReBAR

Best coffee shop: Jobot Coffee

Best bar: The Vig Uptown

Best place to grab a beer: O.H.S.O Eatery + NanoBrewery

Best thing to do: Phoenix Zoo or Desert Botanical Garden

Best wine bar: Postino Winecafe

Here's the complete Phoenix guide.

If you're headed to Pittsburgh...

Best American restaurant: Fuel and Fuddle

Best coffee shop: Big Dog Coffee

Best pizza: Fiori's Pizzaria

Best bar: Fat Head's Saloon

Best place to grab a beer: The Church Brew Works

Best thing to do: Point State Park

Best dive bar: Jack's Bar

Here's the complete Pittsburgh guide.

If you're headed to Portland...

Best American restaurant: Clyde Common

Best coffee shop: Stumptown Coffee Roasters

Best pizza: Mississippi Pizza Pub

Best brewery: Deschutes Brewery and Public House

Best bar: The Bye and Bye

Best thing to do: Ground Kontrol Classic Arcade or Mt. Tabor Park

Here's the complete Portland guide.

If you're headed to San Antonio...

Best American restaurant: Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden

Best BBQ joint: Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Best place to grab a beer: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Best bar: Green Lantern

Best thing to do: The Alamo

Best Mexican restaurant: Rosarios Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

Here's the complete San Antonio guide.

If you're headed to San Francisco...

Best American restaurant: Chow

Best coffee shop: Slightglass Coffee

Best Bar: Bloodhound

Best place to grab a beer: 21st Amendment Brewery & Restaurant

Best thing to do: Mission Delores Park and Golden Gate Park

Best burrito place: Papalote Mexican Grill

Here's the complete San Francisco guide.

If you're headed to Seattle...

Best coffee shop: Bauhaus Books & Coffee

Best Pizza: Serious Pie

Best Bar: The 5 Point Cafe

Best place to grab a beer: Elysian Brewing Company

Best thing to do: Alki Beach Park

Best music venues: Triple Door

Here's the complete Seattle guide.

If you're headed to St. Louis...

Best American restaurant: Farmhaus

Best coffee shop: Coffee Cartel

Best pizza: Pi Pizzeria

Best bar: HandleBar

Best place to grab a beer: John D. McGurk's Irish Pub

Best thing to do: Forest Park and Jefferson National Expansion Memorial

Best sandwich place: Blue City Deli

Here's the complete St. Louis guide.

If you're headed to Washington D.C...

Best American restaurant: Old Ebbitt Grill

Best coffee shop: Tryst

Best bar: Iron Horse Tap Room

Best place to grab a beer: ChurchKey or if you want a dive, Red Derby

Best thing to do: Dupont Circle, Newseum, The White House

Best history museum: National Air and Space Museum

Here's the complete Washington D.C. guide.

