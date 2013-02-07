30 Million People Say These Are The Best Places In The US

Photo: brocpsu via Flickr

Everyone wants to try great local dives when they’re travelling, but they’re hard to come by.Foursquare crunched 3 billion check-ins across the nation and more than 10 million tips its 30 million users have left to find them for you.



It released guides in 30 major US cities based on where people actually go.

Here are the most popular recommendations for bars, restaurants, speakeasies and outings across the United States.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.