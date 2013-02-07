30 Million People Say These Are The Best Places In The US

Photo: brocpsu via Flickr
Everyone wants to try great local dives when they’re travelling, but they’re hard to come by.Foursquare crunched 3 billion check-ins across the nation and more than 10 million tips its 30 million users have left to find them for you.
It released guides in 30 major US cities based on where people actually go.
Here are the most popular recommendations for bars, restaurants, speakeasies and outings across the United States.
Best American Restaurant: Top Flr
Best Pizza: Jack's Pizza & Wings
Best Bar: Cypress Street Pint & Plate
Best place to grab a beer: SweetWater Brewing Company
Best thing to do: Piedmont Park
Best Southern Food: Empire State South
Here's the complete Atlanta guide.
Best Mexican Restaurant: Chuy's
Best BBQ Joint: Stub's Bar-B-Q
Best Coffee Shop: Jo's Coffee
Best Bar: Lustre Pearl Bar
Best place to grab a beer: The Ginger Man or Jackalope if you want a dive
Best thing to do: Lady Bird Lake Trail (hiking)
Best Rock Club: The Mohawk
Here's the complete Austin guide.
Best American Restaurant: Alexander's Tavern
Best Pizza: Joe Squared Pizza & Bar
Best Bar: Max's Taphouse
Best place to grab a beer: Alewife
Best thing to do: Patterson Park and the National Acquarium is also popular
Best Seafood: Mama's on the Half Shell
Here's the complete Baltimore guide.
Best American Restaurant: Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks
Best Coffee Shop: Thinking Cup
Best Seafood: Island Creek Oyster Bar
Best Bar: Pour House Bar & Grill
Best place to grab a beer: Harpoon Brewery
Best thing to do: Boston Common Park
Best Pub: Doyle's Cafe
Here's the complete Boston guide.
Best American Restaurant: Pinky's Westside Grill
Best Bar: Flying Saucer - Charlotte
Best place to grab a beer: VBGB Beer Hall and Garden
Best thing to do: Freedom Park
Best BBQ Joint: Mac's Speed Shop
Here's the complete Charlotte guide.
Best American Restaurant: Hub 51
Best Coffee Shop: The Wormhole Coffee
Best Pizza: Piece Brewery & Pizzeria
Best Bar: Longman & Eagle
Best place to grab a beer: Revolution Brewing
Best thing to do: Millennium Park
Best Hot Dog Joint: Portillo's
Here's the complete Chicago guide.
Best Mexican Restaurant: Mi Cocina
Best Burger: Hunky's
Best Bar: Libertine Bar
Best place to grab a beer: The Ginger Man or if you want a dive, Lee Harvey's
Best thing to do: Katy Trail
Best BBQ Joint: Smoke
Here's the complete Dallas guide.
Best American Restaurant: Steuben's
Best Coffee Shop: Stella's Coffeehaus
Best Bar: El Camino
Best Brewery: Great Divide Brewery
Best thing to do: Washington Park or Denver Zoo
Here's the complete Denver guide.
Best Asian Restaurant: Ronin Sushi Bar
Best Coffee Shop: Astro Coffee
Best Pizza: Supino Pizzeria
Best Bar: Kuhnhenn Brewing Co. or Gusoline Alley if you want a dive
Best thing to do: Campus Martius Park
Best American food: Honest John's Bar & Grill
Here's the complete Detroit guide.
Best Asian Restaurant: Indigo
Best American Restaurant: Tiki's Grill & Bar
Best Bar: Bar 35
Best Nightclub: SOHO Mixed Media Bar
Best Beach: Waikiki Beach
Great Outdoor Activity: Manoa Falls
Here's the complete Honolulu guide.
Best American Restaurant: Max's Wine Dive
Best Coffee Shop: Catalina Coffee
Best Mexican Restaurant: Toetihuacan Mexican Cafe
Best Bar: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
Best place to grab a beer: The Ginger Man or Saint Arnold Brewing Company
Best thing to do: Memorial Park
Best Steakhouse: Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse
Here's the complete Houston guide.
Best American restaurant: Cafe Patachou
Best pizza: Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza
Best bar: Chatham Tap
Best place to grab a beer: Sun King Brewing Co.
Best thing to do: Indianapolis Zoo
Best sandwich shop: Potbelly
Here's the complete Indianapolis guide.
Best American restaurant: Kona Grill
Best coffee shop: The Roasterie Cafe
Best pizza: Grinders
Best bar: The Brick
Best place to grab a beer: Flying Saucer or if you want a dive, Kelly's Westport Inn
Best thing to do: Loose Park
Best BBQ Joint: Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue
Here's the complete Kansas City guide.
Best American restaurant: Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville
Best steakhouse: Gallagher's Steakhouse
Best Nightclub: Surrender Nightclub
Best Bar: Crown & Anchor Pub
Best things to do: Pinball Hall of Fame, Eiffel Tower Experience, Pool at Palms
Best of Performing Arts: The Beatles LOVE (Cirque Du Soleil)
Best Casinos: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Bellagio Hotel & Casino
Here's the complete Las Vegas guide.
Best Mexican restaurant: El Compadre
Best burger: In-N-Out Burger
Best coffee: Intelligentsia Coffee & Tea
Best bar: Beer Belly
Best nightclub: Avalon Hollywood
Best thing to do: Venice Beach
Best sushi: Katsuya
Here's the complete Los Angeles guide.
Best American restaurant: Cafe Benelux
Best Coffee Shop: Brew Bayou Coffee Shop
Best Pizza: Ian's Pizza
Best Bar: Nomad World Pub
Best Brewery: Lakefront Brewery
Best thing to do: Milwaukee County Zoo or Henry Maier Festival Park
Here's the complete Milwaukee guide.
Best American restaurant: The Lowry
Best coffee shop: Wilde Roast Cafe
Best Bar: The Depot Tavern
Best place to grab a beer: Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment
Best thing to do: Lake Calhoun
Best Bookstore: Magers & Quinn Booksellers
Here's the complete Minneapolis and St. Paul guide.
Best American Restaurant: Cabana
Best coffee shop: CREMA
Best bar: 3 Crow Bar
Best thing to do: Centennial Park
Best music venue: Ryman Auditorium
Here's the complete Nashville guide.
Best American restaurant: Stanley
Best Coffee Shop: Satsuma
Best Bar: Cooter Brown's Tavern & Oyster Bar
Best place to grab a beer: Avenue Pub
Best thing to do: New Orleans City Park
Best jazz club: d.b.a
Here's the complete New Orleans guide.
Best American Restaurant: Joseph Leonard (American Restaurant)
Best Coffee Shop: Stumptown Coffee Roasters
Best Pizza: Otto Enoteca Pizzeria
Best Bar: Barcade
Best place to grab a beer: Spuyten Duyvil
Best thing to do: Central Park
Best Speakeasy: PDT
Here's the complete NYC guide.
Best American restaurant: Teak neighbourhood Grill
Best Pizza: Pizza Planet
Best Bar: Redlight Redlight
Best place to grab a beer: The Rose & Crown Pub & Dining Room
Best thing to do: Disney's Hollywood Studios and Universal CityWalk
Best theme parks: Disney's Hollywood Studios
Here's the complete Orlando guide.
Best American restaurant: Time
Best Coffee Shop: One Shot Cafe
Best Bar: Micgillin's Olde Ale House
Best place to grab a beer: Frankford Hall or if you want a dive, El Bar
Best thing to do: Rittenhouse Square
Best sandwich place (cheesesteak shop): Tony Luke's
Here's the complete Philadelphia guide.
Best American restaurant: Bliss/ReBAR
Best coffee shop: Jobot Coffee
Best bar: The Vig Uptown
Best place to grab a beer: O.H.S.O Eatery + NanoBrewery
Best thing to do: Phoenix Zoo or Desert Botanical Garden
Best wine bar: Postino Winecafe
Here's the complete Phoenix guide.
Best American restaurant: Fuel and Fuddle
Best coffee shop: Big Dog Coffee
Best pizza: Fiori's Pizzaria
Best bar: Fat Head's Saloon
Best place to grab a beer: The Church Brew Works
Best thing to do: Point State Park
Best dive bar: Jack's Bar
Here's the complete Pittsburgh guide.
Best American restaurant: Clyde Common
Best coffee shop: Stumptown Coffee Roasters
Best pizza: Mississippi Pizza Pub
Best brewery: Deschutes Brewery and Public House
Best bar: The Bye and Bye
Best thing to do: Ground Kontrol Classic Arcade or Mt. Tabor Park
Here's the complete Portland guide.
Best American restaurant: Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden
Best BBQ joint: Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q
Best place to grab a beer: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
Best bar: Green Lantern
Best thing to do: The Alamo
Best Mexican restaurant: Rosarios Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
Here's the complete San Antonio guide.
Best American restaurant: Chow
Best coffee shop: Slightglass Coffee
Best Bar: Bloodhound
Best place to grab a beer: 21st Amendment Brewery & Restaurant
Best thing to do: Mission Delores Park and Golden Gate Park
Best burrito place: Papalote Mexican Grill
Here's the complete San Francisco guide.
Best coffee shop: Bauhaus Books & Coffee
Best Pizza: Serious Pie
Best Bar: The 5 Point Cafe
Best place to grab a beer: Elysian Brewing Company
Best thing to do: Alki Beach Park
Best music venues: Triple Door
Here's the complete Seattle guide.
Best American restaurant: Farmhaus
Best coffee shop: Coffee Cartel
Best pizza: Pi Pizzeria
Best bar: HandleBar
Best place to grab a beer: John D. McGurk's Irish Pub
Best thing to do: Forest Park and Jefferson National Expansion Memorial
Best sandwich place: Blue City Deli
Here's the complete St. Louis guide.
Best American restaurant: Old Ebbitt Grill
Best coffee shop: Tryst
Best bar: Iron Horse Tap Room
Best place to grab a beer: ChurchKey or if you want a dive, Red Derby
Best thing to do: Dupont Circle, Newseum, The White House
Best history museum: National Air and Space Museum
Here's the complete Washington D.C. guide.
