The 50 best bars in the world were just announced -- and number 1 is a Wall Street favourite

Dennis Green
Dead rabbit bar, cocktail, jack mcgarryMelia Robinson/Business InsiderNew York’s The Dead Rabbit is mixing the best drinks in the world right now.

For the best drinks in the world, you’ll have to come to New York City.

Drinks International magazine’s prestigious list of the 50 Best Bars in the World was announced Thursday, and there are some surprises. The globe spanning list, now it’s 8th year, recognises drink excellence around the world, but out of the 10 best bars in the world, only one isn’t in New York or London.

The Dead Rabbit — a Wall Street favourite — nabbed the number one spot from London’s The Artesian, a 4-time best bar favourite that fell off the list entirely after a number of talented staff departed.

The Dead Rabbit is an Irish-style pub with 145 varieties of Irish whiskey owned by two Belfast natives, with a casual atmosphere in Downtown Manhattan. Its upstairs “Parlor” is a little more retrained, with the feel of a traditional cocktail bar. The bar is favourite of Wall Street workers, tourists, locals, and others who frequent the downtown area.

The awards were judged by a poll of 476 experts including renowned mixologists, cocktail historians, and other experts to arrive at this list, which you can see in full below:

  1. The Dead Rabbit Grocery & Grog, New York
  2. American Bar, London (Best Bar in Europe)
  3. Dandelyan, London (Most Improved)
  4. Connaught Bar, London
  5. Attaboy, New York
  6. The Gibson, London
  7. Employees Only, New York (‘Legend of the List’)
  8. Nomad Bar, New York
  9. The Clumsies, Athens
  10. Happiness Forgets, London
  11. Manhattan, Singapore (Best Bar in Asia)
  12. The Baxter Inn, Sydney (Best Bar in Australisia)
  13. Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City (Best Bar in Latin America)
  14. 28 Hongkong Street, Singapore
  15. Speak Low, Shanghai
  16. The Broken Shaker, Miami
  17. Candelaria, Paris
  18. Tales & Spirits, Amsterdam
  19. Nightjar, London
  20. Maison Premiere, New York
  21. Operation Dagger, Singapore
  22. Black Pearl, Melbourne
  23. High Five, Tokyo
  24. Little Red Door, Paris
  25. Linje Tio, Stockholm
  26. Central Station, Beirut (Best Bar in Africa & the Middle East)
  27. Lobster Bar, Hong Kong
  28. Mace, New York
  29. Smuggler’s Cove, San Francisco
  30. Bar Termini, London
  31. La Factoria, Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
  32. Oriole, London
  33. The Jerry Thomas Project, Rome
  34. Dante, New York
  35. Trick Dog, San Francisco
  36. ABV, San Francisco
  37. The Walker Inn, Los Angeles
  38. Nottingham Forest, Milan
  39. Aviary, Chicago
  40. Baba au Rum, Athens
  41. Quinary, Hong Kong
  42. Himkok, Oslo
  43. Lost + Found, Nicosia, Cyprus
  44. Ruby, Copenhagen
  45. PDT, New York
  46. Bulletin Place, Sydney
  47. Bramble, Edinburgh
  48. Callooh Callay, London
  49. Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires
  50. Buck & Breck, Berlin

