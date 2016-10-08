The 50 best bars in the world were just announced -- and number 1 is a Wall Street favourite

For the best drinks in the world, you’ll have to come to New York City.
Drinks International magazine’s prestigious list of the 50 Best Bars in the World was announced Thursday, and there are some surprises. The globe spanning list, now it’s 8th year, recognises drink excellence around the world, but out of the 10 best bars in the world, only one isn’t in New York or London.
The Dead Rabbit — a Wall Street favourite — nabbed the number one spot from London’s The Artesian, a 4-time best bar favourite that fell off the list entirely after a number of talented staff departed.
The Dead Rabbit is an Irish-style pub with 145 varieties of Irish whiskey owned by two Belfast natives, with a casual atmosphere in Downtown Manhattan. Its upstairs “Parlor” is a little more retrained, with the feel of a traditional cocktail bar. The bar is favourite of Wall Street workers, tourists, locals, and others who frequent the downtown area.
The awards were judged by a poll of 476 experts including renowned mixologists, cocktail historians, and other experts to arrive at this list, which you can see in full below:
- The Dead Rabbit Grocery & Grog, New York
- American Bar, London (Best Bar in Europe)
- Dandelyan, London (Most Improved)
- Connaught Bar, London
- Attaboy, New York
- The Gibson, London
- Employees Only, New York (‘Legend of the List’)
- Nomad Bar, New York
- The Clumsies, Athens
- Happiness Forgets, London
- Manhattan, Singapore (Best Bar in Asia)
- The Baxter Inn, Sydney (Best Bar in Australisia)
- Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City (Best Bar in Latin America)
- 28 Hongkong Street, Singapore
- Speak Low, Shanghai
- The Broken Shaker, Miami
- Candelaria, Paris
- Tales & Spirits, Amsterdam
- Nightjar, London
- Maison Premiere, New York
- Operation Dagger, Singapore
- Black Pearl, Melbourne
- High Five, Tokyo
- Little Red Door, Paris
- Linje Tio, Stockholm
- Central Station, Beirut (Best Bar in Africa & the Middle East)
- Lobster Bar, Hong Kong
- Mace, New York
- Smuggler’s Cove, San Francisco
- Bar Termini, London
- La Factoria, Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Oriole, London
- The Jerry Thomas Project, Rome
- Dante, New York
- Trick Dog, San Francisco
- ABV, San Francisco
- The Walker Inn, Los Angeles
- Nottingham Forest, Milan
- Aviary, Chicago
- Baba au Rum, Athens
- Quinary, Hong Kong
- Himkok, Oslo
- Lost + Found, Nicosia, Cyprus
- Ruby, Copenhagen
- PDT, New York
- Bulletin Place, Sydney
- Bramble, Edinburgh
- Callooh Callay, London
- Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires
- Buck & Breck, Berlin
NOW WATCH: Beware of fraudulent IRS emails in your inbox
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.