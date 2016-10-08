The 50 best bars in the world were just announced -- and number 1 is a Wall Street favourite

Melia Robinson/Business Insider New York’s The Dead Rabbit is mixing the best drinks in the world right now.

For the best drinks in the world, you’ll have to come to New York City.

Drinks International magazine’s prestigious list of the 50 Best Bars in the World was announced Thursday, and there are some surprises. The globe spanning list, now it’s 8th year, recognises drink excellence around the world, but out of the 10 best bars in the world, only one isn’t in New York or London.

The Dead Rabbit — a Wall Street favourite — nabbed the number one spot from London’s The Artesian, a 4-time best bar favourite that fell off the list entirely after a number of talented staff departed.

The Dead Rabbit is an Irish-style pub with 145 varieties of Irish whiskey owned by two Belfast natives, with a casual atmosphere in Downtown Manhattan. Its upstairs “Parlor” is a little more retrained, with the feel of a traditional cocktail bar. The bar is favourite of Wall Street workers, tourists, locals, and others who frequent the downtown area.

The awards were judged by a poll of 476 experts including renowned mixologists, cocktail historians, and other experts to arrive at this list, which you can see in full below:

The Dead Rabbit Grocery & Grog, New York American Bar, London (Best Bar in Europe) Dandelyan, London (Most Improved) Connaught Bar, London Attaboy, New York The Gibson, London Employees Only, New York (‘Legend of the List’) Nomad Bar, New York The Clumsies, Athens Happiness Forgets, London Manhattan, Singapore (Best Bar in Asia) The Baxter Inn, Sydney (Best Bar in Australisia) Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City (Best Bar in Latin America) 28 Hongkong Street, Singapore Speak Low, Shanghai The Broken Shaker, Miami Candelaria, Paris Tales & Spirits, Amsterdam Nightjar, London Maison Premiere, New York Operation Dagger, Singapore Black Pearl, Melbourne High Five, Tokyo Little Red Door, Paris Linje Tio, Stockholm Central Station, Beirut (Best Bar in Africa & the Middle East) Lobster Bar, Hong Kong Mace, New York Smuggler’s Cove, San Francisco Bar Termini, London La Factoria, Old San Juan, Puerto Rico Oriole, London The Jerry Thomas Project, Rome Dante, New York Trick Dog, San Francisco ABV, San Francisco The Walker Inn, Los Angeles Nottingham Forest, Milan Aviary, Chicago Baba au Rum, Athens Quinary, Hong Kong Himkok, Oslo Lost + Found, Nicosia, Cyprus Ruby, Copenhagen PDT, New York Bulletin Place, Sydney Bramble, Edinburgh Callooh Callay, London Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires Buck & Breck, Berlin

