The Best Bars In New York City To Pick Up An Eligible Bachelor

The Village Pourhouse is a hotspot for sports fans.

For those who don’t keep up with HBO, New York City is loaded with single girls looking for hot and unattached guys, seeking out everything from one-nighters to potential spouses.And in a city with this many young people, the perfect male counterpart is out there, just waiting to be found.



Convinced that we can help the single ladies of New York in their man-hunt, Party Earth has created a list of NYC bars that are known for attracting the city’s most eligible bachelors.

No matter if you prefer preppy, buff, fashionable or intellectual, this list has someone for every girl – so now you can know where to go to snag your man…or men. We won’t judge.

“The Wall Street Guy”

Are you craving your own Nate Archibald in tailored Armani to show you the finer things in life? Do you love conversations about M&A’s over cocktails, or get goose bumps just thinking about the Upper East Side? If 1% “bad boys” are what you’re attracted to, head on over to Bar Seven Five, conveniently located on Wall Street. The chic wide-open space and dim lighting create the ideal ambiance for mingling. Come here to unwind after a long day, flirt over some of Bar Seven Five’s classic cocktails made with artisanal ingredients, and use your charm to convince the hottest piece in the bar that he’d be better off spending his time balancing your assets. The tables’ communal aspects make for easy conversation starters and securing that ideal white-collar beau.

“The Sports Guy”

Guys who love sports love New York City’s Village Pourhouse. This bar is alive with everything a sports guy needs to survive: dozens of screens of sports entertainment, a large variety of premium beers and high quality bar food. Needless to say, the Village Pourhouse is a watering hole for tons of fun-loving guy’s guys. With its frat-house atmosphere, it’s a great place for casually meeting former jocks and hotties with bodies; you can pull a barstool right next to a cute guy to initiate conversation. Full of music, chatter, and the background noise from the games, the Village Pourhouse is no place to be shy. The boys here can’t resist a girl who likes sports, so put on a jersey of your favourite team, your sexiest smile, and you’ll have no problem finding a fellow Mets fan to commiserate with or a Jeter fan with whom you could grow old bashing the Red Sox with.

“The Indie/Alternative Guy”

Do you daydream of indie, freethinking guys with laid back charm who aren’t afraid to get dirty but will sneak cute poetry into your purse on your way to work the next morning? If so, Happy Ending lounge on the Lower East Side is teeming with hipsters and artist types. An ironic combination of seedy and charming, the place is filled with tacky, sparkling tables, tall horseshoe booths, a ceiling lit up with violet light beams and the loud pumping beats offered by the late night DJs. And for the single ladies out there, this is a perfect mixture for one thing, and one thing only…a wild dance party where you can pin yourself up against a Bon Iver lookalike and make him forget about anything or anyone else on his mind. This sexy, sweaty dance spot promises a plethora of mustache-sporting, tight-jean wearing, ironic t-shirt donning men to choose from.