The Best Bars For Networking In New York: Tech & New Media Edition

In New York City, it’s all about who you know.So you better make sure you’re in the right places to meet those in-the-know individuals.
We’ve already shown you the places you should eat to help further your career; now, you can find out where you should be drinking, too.
These are the watering holes where you’re most likely to rub shoulders with the movers and shakers in your industry. This week, it’s tech and new media, two sectors that are exploding and defining the future of the way New York does business.
We asked a few bloggers, investors, startup founders, and social media PR experts where those in the tech and new media industries meet up to grab a drink, hang out, and get to know each other better.
Vibe: Relaxed, casual
Drink: Creative shots and mixed drinks
neighbourhood: East Village
Since Destination Bar is co-owned by Hard Candy Shell founder Dan Maccarone, it's no surprise that tech entrepreneurs and bloggers make it a regular stop. Just take a look at the sparkling crowd of new media elite that showed up for the opening last summer.
Maccarone tells us that the bar frequently hosts events for Gawker and Obliterati, and, of course, a lot of his friends in the tech space tend to come by and fill up the bar.
But he's also always meeting new people in the industry, who he later will find out come in regularly without knowing about the bar's strong tech connections.
Vibe: Friendly dive
Drink: Cheap booze
neighbourhood: East Village
According to CNN, Foursquare's Dennis Crowley is Mayor of only one location -- and that's the Scratcher.
The bar's proximity to the Curbed/Hard Candy Shell/Foursquare offices make it a natural networking spot for the young, hip, tech startup crowd, one blog founder tells us. And the cheap drinks, chill atmosphere, and free wi-fi keep them coming back.
Vibe: Stylish, relaxed
Drink: Classic cocktails, beer
neighbourhood: Chelsea
This stylish and relaxed Chelsea bar is an under-the-radar hangout for those in tech. Until recently, it was the official after-party spot for NY Tech Meetup, AnyClip founder Nate Westheimer reminds us.
Come here to grab one of the bar's intricately-crafted classic cocktails, or a bottled beer (it serves none on tap).
Vibe: Relaxed lounge
Drink: Award-winning cocktails
neighbourhood: East Village
We're sure the online crowd loves the sultry atmosphere that's classy without being pretentious. And the comfy banquettes, cozy patio, and low-volume soundtrack make it perfect for talking business.
Summit has won awards for it's cocktails, which are crafted by a team of expert mixologists. We recommend the 'Ground to Glass' -- lethally delicious.
Vibe: Trendy lounge
Drink: Cocktails, like the signature San Remo
Location: East Village
Also in a central location to a few hot startups' offices, the Second Floor Bar at the Cooper Square Hotel is an easy choice for a classy after-work drink.
The bar's gorgeous floor-to-ceiling glass walls and cozy nooks make it a great place to come and mingle.
Vibe: Friendly dive
Vibe: Cheap beer and mixed drinks
neighbourhood: Lower East Side
According to The Observer, 'While not every New York blogger hails from the Lower East Side, probably all of them have been to the Magician.'
We're sure it's because of the stellar happy hour deal: everything is half-price (on already super-cheap drinks). Drink up, journos!
Vibe: Lounge
Drink: Frozen margaritas
neighbourhood: Nolita
'During the first half of 2000, Sweet & Vicious functioned like a dating service for dot-commers; nary a week went by without the space hosting some sort of new media-sponsored event,' observes New York Magazine.
The Nolita bar is still a hot gathering place for the online space, especially new media writers. It has been the venue of choice for the Obliterati Internet Week party for three years running.
