The Best Barbecue Fare In 10 Big Cities Around The US

Zagat Food Score: 28

This unpretentious smokehouse, located just outside of Austin in Lexington, Texas, draws BBQ lovers who line up on Saturday mornings (the only day it's open) for heaping servings of their tender brisket and ribs.

Zagat ranks restaurants on a 30-point scale based on food, decór, and service. Ratings of 26 to 30 are considered 'extraordinary to perfection,' according to the company.