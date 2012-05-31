The Best Barbecue Fare In 10 Big Cities Around The US

Photo: East Coast Grill/Facebook
Memorial Day means the start of summer, and summer means the start of barbecue season. But if you haven’t dusted off your grill yet, head to one of these restaurants for some rib-sticking, finger-licking BBQ fare.These are the best barbecue restaurants in 10 U.S. cities, based on Zagat’s 2012 restaurant survey, and they are all over the country, from artsy, low-key Austin to New York City’s hipster-friendly Williamsburg.
Zagat Food Score: 28
This unpretentious smokehouse, located just outside of Austin in Lexington, Texas, draws BBQ lovers who line up on Saturday mornings (the only day it's open) for heaping servings of their tender brisket and ribs.
Zagat ranks restaurants on a 30-point scale based on food, decór, and service. Ratings of 26 to 30 are considered 'extraordinary to perfection,' according to the company.
Zagat Food Score: 26
Hipsters love the BBQ served in this cool converted garage. Meats are priced by the pound and the communal-style tables add to the friendly atmosphere.
Zagat Food Score: 26
Decor and service take backstage to the food at this Northwest Side BYO, which is known for its 'messy' but 'terrific' barbecue ribs and smoked meats.
Zagat Food Score: 26
At this Boston BBQ and seafood joint, the scene is lively, the decor is kitschy, and the food is spicy.
Zagat Food Score: 24
Prices are cheap at this 'hole-in-the-wall,' but the smoky barbecue doused in the Fox Bros. unique sauce and interesting side dishes are 'perfection.'
Zagat Food Score: 24
This 'cheap and cheerful' cafeteria-style restaurant 'screams Texas' with saddles and other memorabilia decorating the interior. Goode Co. Texas BBQ serves delicious smoked meats and side dishes alongside their signature jalapeno-cheese bread.
Zagat Food Score: 24
Don't expect much in terms of atmosphere or service here, but the food is what keeps drawing return visitors, who love the smoky 'cue and the 'staggering hot sauce.'
Zagat Food Score: 24
This low-key BBQ joint in a Northeast Philly warehouse serves heaping portions of smoked meats, side dishes, and homemade cornbread. On Mondays, Sweet Lucy's offers a $19.95 all-you-can-eat feast.
Zagat Food Score: 24
Buckeye Roadhouse serves food in a 'fantastic hunting lodge atmosphere' with a river-rock fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Some of the house specialties include house-smoked baby-back ribs, Oysters Bingo, and S'more Pie for dessert.
