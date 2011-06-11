The Best Balance Transfer Cards

Here are several of my favourite balance transfer credit cards over in the Outlaw card offers portal at the moment:



— Discover More Card with 0% intro APR for 15 months on new balance transfers and purchases. No annual fee, and this card earns a 5% Cashback Bonus in select rotating categories (up to 1% cash back almost everywhere else).

— Discover More Card (offer 2) with 0% intro APR for 18 months on new balance transfers and for 6 months on new purchases. No annual fee, and the same cash back structure as the prior card. Apply or get more info here.

— Orchard Bank Classic MasterCard — What I like about this offer is that the card is targeted to those with “bad” credit looking to rebuild their credit history over time. Many credit cards in this category don’t offer balance transfers at all, so it’s definitely nice to see a bank that is willing to take a risk and help out cardholders by offering this. (Note: There’s no 0% intro APR period on this card.)

— IBERIABANK Visa Classic — This credit card offers 1.99% APR on new balance transfers for the first six billing cycles. There’s no annual fee, and the regular APR after the promotional period ends is quite low, depending on your creditworthiness.

Check back often as I will update this page with the latest balance transfer offers that I feel are good values.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including the card issuers mentioned in this article.

