Whether you’re in the mood for fresh-baked bread, a warm slice of pie, or the perfect chocolate chip cookie, a great bakery is always a hometown favourite.
So we turned to city guide app Foursquare to help us find the best bakery in every state.
Because the app allows users to save and favourite venues they love, Foursquare was able to track down which bakeries locals are raving about across the country and compile a list of America’s Most Scrumptious Bakeries.
From traditional French pastries in Pennsylvania to creative doughnuts in New Mexico, here’s where to find the best baked goods in every state you visit.
ALASKA: As its name suggests, the Great Harvest Bread Company in Anchorage is known for its freshly baked 'phenomenal' bread. Their 100% whole grain flour is milled fresh every day, and they make all kinds of breads that you won't find elsewhere, like their bacon ale bread, made with both bacon and IPA beer.
ALABAMA: The Continental Bakery may be located in Birmingham, but the bakery is dedicated to making authentic bread and pastries that taste just like the ones you would find on the streets of France. Their bakers rely on traditional European methods of baking -- some of their bread is even hand shaped and baked on a stone hearth.
ARKANSAS: Stone Mill Bread & Flour Company's specialty is soft crusted breads baked in the American hearth style. The Fayetteville bakery mills their own whole wheat flour daily; depending on the day of the week, they make everything from Irish soda bread to Babka.
ARIZONA: Started by a husband and wife team in Phoenix, Urban Cookies Bakeshop creates unique cookies and cupcakes , as well as doughnuts, dessert bars, cakes, and breads. They try to use the most natural ingredients as possible -- they have a brown velvet cupcake instead of red velvet because they don't use red dye.
CALIFORNIA: Headed by two pastry chefs -- one of whom was born in France -- B. Patisserie in San Francisco describes itself as a salon de the (tea salon) with an open pastry kitchen that serves tarts, cakes, macarons, viennoiseries (croissants), as well as tartines (open faced sandwiches popular in France). Some of the French style pastries are light and fluffy, others are more dense and rich, and some have a little bit of American flavour.
COLORADO: Specializing in special occasion cakes for everything from weddings to birthdays to anniversaries, Blue Moon Bakery in Silverthorne also serves breakfast and lunch as well as other baked goods such as muffins, brownies, breads, pies, and more.
CONNECTICUT: The Hartford Baking Company in West Hartford partners with local farms during the growing seasons to make sure that their baked goods are filled with the freshest fruits. Since 2010, they have grown from one baker and four baristas to 30 employees producing delicious products, such as their mouthwatering sticky buns.
DELAWARE: Chef Dana is known as a 'sugar artist,' and it shows in the baked goods he sells at Desserts by Dana, his Newark bakery. The owner's specialty cakes and cupcakes look more like artwork than something you would eat.
FLORIDA: Orlando's Se7en Bites describes itself as a sweet and savoury bake shop. Their fluffy biscuits are topped with everything from eggs, cheese, and bacon along with potato chips and mac and cheese, making for an incredibly decadent combo, and their sweets don't leave anything to be desired either.
GEORGIA: While CamiCakes in Atlanta is best known for its colourful and unique cupcakes -- everything from sweet potato to peanut butter and jelly -- the bakery also offers a creamery with rich ice cream that's served in crispy waffle cones.
HAWAII: Leonard's Bakery has been an institution in Honolulu since 1952 when it was opened by Leonard Rego, whose grandparents had immigrated to Hawaii from Portugal years ago. The bakery specialises in malasadas, a Portugese pastry that's a ball of yeast deep fried in oil, covered in sugar, and stuffed with some sort of creamy filling.
IOWA: Scratch Cupcakery started off as a a small bakery in Cedar Falls focused on cupcakes; it now has four different locations in Iowa as well as a food truck. There are over 20 flavours available that differ from day to day as well as monthly specials such as churro, chocolate mint, and pina colada.
IDAHO: Janjou Patisserie looks more like a bakery you would find in Europe than something you'd find in Boise. The bakery prides itself on using the finest and freshest ingredients from organic eggs to locally made butter to Valrhona chocolate and vanilla beans.
ILLINOIS: One of the oldest family-owned bakeries in Chicago, Weber's was opened in 1930 by Erich H. Weber, a German immigrant. Erich's grandson, Michael, along with his daughter Rebecca have since taken over the bakery; both work hard to make the bakery's signature items, which include chocolate cake doughnuts, pound cake, kolacky, banana split torte, and more.
INDIANA: Visitors to Long's Bakery in Indianapolis rave about the bakery's yeast doughnuts, and although there's usually a line, it's worth the wait. Other doughnut favourites include sprinkled, blueberry cake, cinnamon sugar, and cream filled; doughnuts are 57 cents and it's cash only.
KANSAS: Munchers Bakery in Lawrence is known for its doughnuts, which are both cheap and fresh. The strawberry cream cheese is considered the ultimate, but the fritters, cinnamon twists, and chocolate croissants are also popular choices.
KENTUCKY: Nord's is known in Louisville for their unique maple doughnut: a maple glazed long john that's served with a strip of bacon on top. If you're not a fan of the sweet and savoury combo, though, Nord's has plenty of other doughnut varieties to choose from, including the apple fritter, custard filled, or tiger twist.
LOUISIANA: La Boulangerie's sophisticated fruit tarts and airy pastries filled with rich cream help this New Orleans bakery live up to its French name. There's also quiche, gelato, and sandwiches served for lunch.
MASSACHUSETTS: The owner of Boston's Flour Bakery & Cafe graduated with honours from Harvard and left a life as a management consultant to become a pastry chef. She opened Flour in 2000, and for 15 years the bakery has been producing mouthwatering breakfast sandwiches, decadent sticky buns, chewy cookies, and much more.
MARYLAND: Dangerously Delicious Pies refers to itself as Baltimore's only rock and roll pie bar; it was founded by Rodney Henry, who also happens to be the frontman in a Baltimore-based band. The bakery's made-from-scratch pies range from sweet to savoury: there's everything from steak chilli pie to chocolate peanut butter chess pie.
MAINE: The Standard Baking Co. in Portland has been producing authentic French, German, and Italian bread for 20 years. It's family owned and operated, and the baked goods are made in a 12-ton stone deck oven, which also produces muffins, croissants, cookies, brownies, and more.
MICHIGAN: Avalon Bakery's bread is delivered to 40 restaurants throughout the state. Besides bread, Avalon has all kinds of sweets including brioche, scones, cookies, whoopie pies, muffins, and even traditional Polish Paczki.
MINNESOTA: Customers at a Baker's Wife's Pastry Shop in Minneapolis rave about a few things: the American teacake, the cake doughnuts, the sheer size of the pastries, and the cheap prices. It's a no-frills kind of place, but the taste of the baked goods makes up for that.
MISSOURI: Saint Louis' Whisk Bakery describes itself as a sustainable bakeshop that opened as a 'love letter to local food and natural sweet treats.' Owner and founder Kaylen Wissinger started off making cupcakes for a local farmers market and soon after expanded her business into a full scale bakery that includes ice pops and macarons among other items.
MISSISSIPPI: Whether you stop in for breakfast, lunch, or a snack in between, Oxford's Bottletree Bakery has the perfect carb-filled indulgence ready. You can't go wrong with its famous honey cream Danish, homemade granola, or Focaccia pizza.
MONTANA: Though Harper and Madison in Billings is best known for its baked goods -- including flaky croissants, savoury quiches, and fruit-filled Danishes -- it's also a great lunch spot. Stop by midday for a fresh Greek salad or warm panini.
NORTH CAROLINA: Visitors are immediately mesmerised by the colourful macarons, mini meringue pies, and salted caramel brownies encased in glass at the front of Amelie's French Bakery. The quaint Charlotte spot stays open 24 hours for a sweet treat day or night.
NORTH DAKOTA: With a menu that changes seasonally, Nichole's Fine Pastry Shop in downtown Fargo serves up everything from lemon tarts to creme brulee to single-serving cakes that are almost too pretty to eat. Savour each bite alongside a steaming cup of French pressed coffee.
NEBRASKA: Forget the grocery store -- locals know to stop at Rotella's Italian Bakery in Papillion Second I for the freshest (and cheapest) bread around. But come prepared, as Rotella's only accepts cash.
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Though it has franchises all over the country, residents of Nashua love their local Great Harvest Bread Company. Take home a loaf of the popular Vermont garlic cheddar, red pepper and Swiss, or honey wheat bread, or enjoy it on a sandwich made in-house.
NEW JERSEY: The line consistently wraps around the block, but between creamy cannolis, homemade tiramisu, and warm sticky buns, Natale's Bakery in Summit proves well worth the wait. And no trip is complete with trying the famous Philly fluff cake, which tastes like a hybrid between angel food and pound cake.
NEW MEXICO: From maple bacon to cherry lemonade to chicken and waffle doughnuts, Albuquerque's Rebel Doughnut certainly breaks the mould when it comes to breakfast confections. The shop also gained fame for its signature Breaking Bad-themed 'Blue Sky' variety, which was endorsed by the show's stars themselves.
NEVADA: Located inside Las Vegas' famous Bellagio Hotel, Jean Philippe Patisserie offers rows and rows of colourful and exquisite pastries, ranging from chocolate eclairs to mini key lime pies to raspberry tarts. In the mood for something warm? Order a fresh crepe oozing with Nutella.
NEW YORK: Just blocks from Central Park in New York City sits Levain Bakery, famous for it's huge, gooey cookies -- often called the best in NYC. The signature cookies come in four varieties: dark chocolate peanut butter, walnut chocolate chip, dark chocolate chocolate chip, and oatmeal raisin, but if you're in the mood for something less decadent, there's also scones and rolls.
OHIO: If you order one thing at Blackbird Baking Company in Cleveland, make it the salted chocolate chip cookie -- Foursquare users can't rave about it enough. The bakery also serves delicious pastries and a selection of fresh bread, and, of course, a healthy dose of Midwestern hospitality.
OKLAHOMA: Come for the cosy atmosphere, stay for some of the best cupcakes in town at Cuppies and Joe in Oklahoma City. The simple 'Vanilla Sky,' a vanilla bean cupcake with buttercream frosting, and 'Boom Boom Pow,' a vanilla bean cupcake topped with buttercream, caramel, and sea salt, are both crowd favourites.
OREGON: Look no further than Little t American Baker in Portland for the best crusty baguettes, savoury loaves, and flaky pastries in Oregon. The bakeries' wide selection offers everything from pretzel rolls to pistachio bear claws to sea salt brownies.
PENNSYLVANIA: La Gourmandine Bakery touts itself at the 'only traditional bakery in Pittsburgh,' offering an authentic taste of France all the way in Pennsylvania. Must-trys include French favourites such as the almond croissant, pain au chocolat, and oversized macarons.
RHODE ISLAND: A local favourite, LaSalle Bakery in Providence makes customers feel right at home with its uncomplicated breads and homemade pastries. Friendly servers supply guests with everything from eggplant parm-filled calzones to red velvet cupcakes to Bailey's-infused zeppoles.
SOUTH CAROLINA: From peanut butter Oreo to sweet tea to pecan pie, you never know what crazy flavour you're going to get at The Cupcrazed Cakery, where new, unique cupcake concoctions are created daily. The Fort Mill-based cakery also made a winning appearance on the Food Network's Cupcake Wars in 2012.
SOUTH DAKOTA: Queen City Bakery in Sioux Falls isn't an in-and-out kind of coffee shop; its fresh brews and decadent baked goods beg to be savoured together. Spend a few extra minutes curled up with a cup of joe and one of the spot's caramel apple cupcakes or spinach, tomato, and Swiss quiches -- you won't regret it.
TENNESSEE: Bad day? Great day? Either way, Muddy's Bake Shop has just the prescription to end it on a high note: one of its famous Prozac cupcakes, a chocolate cupcake topped with chocolate buttercream and sprinkles. The Memphis bakery serves up mouthwatering vanilla, peanut butter, and lemon varieties as well.
TEXAS: Everything's bigger in Texas, including the doughnuts. At Round Rock Doughnuts in the eponymously named town, the signature glazed doughnut comes supersized -- or rather, Texas-sized -- in a version eight times as large as the original. And while in Texas, kolaches are a must; go savoury with a jalapeno and cheese one or sweet with a fruit-filled one.
UTAH: Step out of Salt Lake City and into Paris with a visit to Eva's Bakery. From 'fig and pig' pizza to chocolate croissants, everything's a winner at the quaint café. Not to mention, Eva's serves up the best French toast in town, stuffed with lemon custard and smothered in blueberry compote.
VIRGINIA: It doesn't have to be breakfast time to enjoy one of Blackbird Bakery's signature doughnuts, with flavours ranging from pumpkin to chocolate glazed to Bavarian creme. Stop by the bakery in downtown Bristol anytime for a doughnut, butterscotch brownie, apple fritter, and more.
VERMONT: King Arthur Flour in Norwich isn't just a charming place to enjoy a slice of pizza or hearty sandwich -- it's also a one-stop shop for all your baking needs. Enjoy a sliver of cinnamon-streusel coffee cake at the café, then pick up some pumpkin cheesecake mix on your way out for when the sweets craving strikes again later.
WASHINGTON: From chocolate to smoked salmon to raspberry-almond, Bakery Nouveau stands out for its flaky twice-baked croissants. 'It isn't just a pastry -- it's an experience!' one Foursquare user exclaimed of the Seattle bake shop. Customers can also choose from an array of cookies, breads, and other pastries.
WASHINGTON, DC: With a slogan like 'get baked,' Baked and Wired has -- not surprisingly -- a vast array of creative and different baked goods to choose from. Think biscottis, coffee cakes, bars, cookies, etc, all displayed in individual glass casings so you can feel like a kid a in a candy store.
WISCONSIN: Great sandwiches start with great bread. And at Madison Sourdough Company, bakers fire up the oven as early as 1 a.m. to start toasting. The trademark sourdough is a must-try, but the 'Eggs Diablo' and almond croissants are fan favourites as well.
WEST VIRGINIA: With sweetness built right into the name, it's hard to be disappointed at Shepherdstown Sweet Shop. Located in the town of the same name, the German bakery offers a selection of delectable cakes, pies, and breads ranging from sugar-dusted fruit cake to chocolate chip cookies to classic chocolate cake.
WYOMING: Perfect for a both a quick lunch or leisurely weekend brunch, Persephone Bakery in Jackson provides an optimal balance of savoury snacks and sweet treats. Locals love the open-faced croques, bread pudding French toast, and chocolate dipped S'mores.
