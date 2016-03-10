39 of the most hilariously bad texts people have sent their exes

“Texts from your ex” is a wildly popular Instagram account that chronicles the bad texts we, as a society, send our former flames.

From drunken awkwardness to tragic pleading, this stream of (allegedly) real texts, sent in by fans, has snagged 1.8 million followers. It even has a book.

The account was founded by Elan Gale, one of the producers of TV show, “The Bachelor.” In some ways, this Instagram account is exactly like his show: we aren’t sure how much of it is “real,” but it captures something about humanity, and it’s definitely entertaining.

Read on for 39 of the best worst texts people have sent to their exes:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.