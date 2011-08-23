The 14 Best iPhone Apps You Need To Download Before School Starts

We use SugarSync every day to keep all of our files backed up and in sync across our mobile devices and computers.

It's like Dropbox, but with a lot more customisation and syncing tools. Pick which files or folders you want to sync, then never worry about forgetting a paper at home again.

If you do forget something, you can log onto a computer at school and print your file, or open the file on your mobile device and email it to your teacher.

Price: free, but requires a monthly plan (5GB/month is free, which is also more than Dropbox offers)