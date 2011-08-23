The 14 Best iPhone Apps You Need To Download Before School Starts

We’ve put together a list of the absolute best apps to help you stay organised, keep track of assignments, and manage your workload.
There’s an amazing to-do app, our favourite reading apps, and even a brilliant app to help you organise group assignments.
QuickOffice is brilliant for editing Microsoft Office documents on the go, whether the document is Word, Excel, or PowerPoint.
QuickOffice can pull documents from your Dropbox and SugarSync folders, then stick them back in once you're done editing. You can even bring in Evernote documents.
It's a must-have for document editing and word processing on the go.
Price: $9.99 (also for iPad)
Need some quick information?
Articles makes Wikipedia very legible, lets you save articles to read later, and gives you high-res pictures of artwork you look up.
Price: free
iStudiez Pro is the ultimate tool for students. It keeps track of your GPA, grades on specific assignments, scheduling, group work, customisable push notifications for classes and assignments, and a whole lot more.
If you're really digging iStudiez, there's a companion app for your Mac which syncs with the mobile app.
Price: $2.99
Among thousands of To Do apps, Wunderlist stands out as one of the best.
Some unique features include the ability to add tasks via email (pictured), share lists with friends, sync with the Mac app, and get push notifications for 'to do' items due soon.
Price: free
RetroCalc is not only a great-looking calculator, but it works too!
Here's to making maths a bit more fun.
Price: $1.99
Need to convert currency or units of any kind?
Convertbot is here to help. Featuring a super sleek interface and a variety of units to choose from (like force, data size, and angles), this app is a winner.
Price: $1.99
Amazon has a stellar collection of books to purchase, as well as a ton of ways to read them (via iPhone, Android, Kindle, computer, etc.)
The Kindle app syncs your reading progress with all of your other devices and computers, and gives you a variety of options for reading like text size, colour, and sepia page tint for that old-school book feel.
Price: free
We use SugarSync every day to keep all of our files backed up and in sync across our mobile devices and computers.
It's like Dropbox, but with a lot more customisation and syncing tools. Pick which files or folders you want to sync, then never worry about forgetting a paper at home again.
If you do forget something, you can log onto a computer at school and print your file, or open the file on your mobile device and email it to your teacher.
Price: free, but requires a monthly plan (5GB/month is free, which is also more than Dropbox offers)
AlarmClockPro is the perfect way to turn your iPhone or iPad into a clock for your bed table.
And of course, it has built-in alarm clock functions that let you wake up to music from your iPod app.
You can customise the colours and styling of the LED clock, which also displays current weather and day of the week. Need to find something real quick? With a shake of the iPhone you can illuminate your screen.
Price: $0.99
Evernote is one of our most used iPhone and iPad apps, and it's perfect for students. Well, it's perfect for everyone.
Evernote helps you keep track of notes, sound clips, pictures, emails, and more. Add tags to help categorize your notes, and effortlessly view them on any computer or mobile device.
Price: free
LinkedIn's app is essential for students trying to secure summer internships, or those looking to get in touch with someone at a specific company or in a specific field.
LinkedIn will tell you who you're connected to, keep you informed about professional news using LinkedIn Today, and enable you to join groups you're interested in.
Price: free
This app has an enormous collection of free books and documents that Google has scanned as a part of its Google Books project.
Search by word (which is critical), or by book title or author.
Price: free
Trying to get together with your study group after class? It can be tough to coordinate schedules, and email chains can get lost in your inbox.
Instead, use GroupMe (which just got bought my Skype today, so you know it's tip top quality), which makes creating a text-messaging group effortless. You can even see where your buddies are
GroupMe gives your group a unique phone number that you can all text to, or you can use the app's built-in group chat.
Price: free
iTranslate features dozens of languages, voice conversion, dictionaries for language pairs, and much more.
Price: free
