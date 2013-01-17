The Best Car Ads Of The Past 25 Years

Photo: Youtube/Volkswagen

The auto industry spends billions of dollars each year on TV ads, but few are worth remembering. In fact, there are many we’d rather forget.Thankfully, at least one organisation is keeping tabs on all those commercials, and during this week’s Detroit Auto Show, it revealed its list of the 10 best auto ads of the past 25 years.



The organisation in question is called The One Club. According to its website, The One Club’s mission is “to champion and promote excellence in advertising and design in all its forms.

It is the world’s foremost non-profit organisation devoted to elevating creative work in the industry. It seeks to celebrate the legacy of creative advertising and to use that legacy to inspire future generations.

The One Club is the ‘keeper of the flame’ for advertising creatives.”

To select its top 10 ads, The One Club enlisted the aid of more than 70 ad executives and journalists. Among that number were very heavy-hitters from firms like Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Leo Burnett Worldwide, and The Martin Agency.

When all the votes had been counted, Honda walked away with top honours for its psychedelic “Grrr” ad, touting Honda’s i-CTDi diesel engine. (Fun fact: the ad is narrated by Garrison Keillor.) Honda also nabbed the #2 spot for its Rube-Goldberg-inspired ad promoting the Honda Accord (also voiced by Keillor).

Further down the list, Volkswagen scored three spots, Chrysler landed two (one for the Chrysler brand, one for Jeep), and BMW, Nissan, and Saturn each received one.

