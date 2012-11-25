The 12 Best Augmented Reality Campaigns Of 2012

Photo: BBC Earth
Augmented Reality (AR) has grown in popularity over the last twelve months.More and more people own smartphones and startups like Blipper have launched more sophisticated campaigns as a result.
There have been a number of campaigns, ideas and projects that have been realised thanks to this new technology. We look at 12 of the best from this year.
To promote its electric Golf to people in Hong Kong, Volkswagen created this electric café which showed how little energy it used. Instead of just telling them about it, they let participants find out for themselves through AR games and infographics.
Basically making shopping more fun and accessible, Goertz in Germany created this Microsoft Kinect- powered installation that let people try out shoes in real-time. The point was to allow people to see what the shoes would look like so if they liked them, they could purchase them directly.
To celebrate Valentine's Day, Starbucks created this AR campaign that turned themed cups into an animation. Users could also send a message to their loved ones, as well as include a Starbucks card eGift to purchase something in-store.
For the Geneva Auto Show, Volvo created an X-ray app for its latest car, the Volvo V40. With a 360 degree view, tablet and smartphone users could explore the interior of the car and learn more about the technology that may not have first noticed.
ASOS used AR to bring its magazine to life. Using your smartphone would provide an interactive display where you could rotate the models and purchase specific pieces of clothing if you so wished.
Locals in New Jersey, Illinois and California were treated to an AR installation that placed them in the heart of the polar regions. They were able to interact with some of the wildlife, including penguins, polar bears and whales.
Mercedes' app allowed users to view a 3D model of its cars and customise it so they would know what it might look like should they consider purchasing one. It might not result in direct sales, but giving customers a way of seeing the car for themselves instead of having to flip through a magazine made it stand out.
This Blipper project focused on Obama's campaign for re-election. Simply 'blipp' a five dollar bill or any Obama logo to get an interactive experience with the Obama campaign.
Jameson recently launched a campaign in Australia where smartphone users could turn any branded bottle into a game when scanned. This meant that other mediums like billboards, websites, Facebook and banner ads could be used to access the game.
It seems impossible to avoid a promotion featuring the limbless birds. Nokia Australia created this campaign that allowed passersby to kick the birds into the screen. They could also take part in a virtual dance-off with singer/songwriter Timomatic and help a lost kangaroo find his way home.
For its 2013 catalogue, IKEA decided to add some AR features so customers could explore its goods in greater detail. The app provided films, interactive experiences, photo galleries and other features to make the guide as comprehensive as possible.
We've seen people try out clothes and shoes via AR, but what about make-up? AR company Holition created this concept video which allows users to see how make-up would look without having to physically apply it.
