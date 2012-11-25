The 12 Best Augmented Reality Campaigns Of 2012

BBC Earth’s campaign made the the list for its impressive simulation of the polar region.

Photo: BBC Earth

Augmented Reality (AR) has grown in popularity over the last twelve months.More and more people own smartphones and startups like Blipper have launched more sophisticated campaigns as a result.



There have been a number of campaigns, ideas and projects that have been realised thanks to this new technology. We look at 12 of the best from this year.

Volkswagen To promote its electric Golf to people in Hong Kong, Volkswagen created this electric café which showed how little energy it used. Instead of just telling them about it, they let participants find out for themselves through AR games and infographics. Goertz Basically making shopping more fun and accessible, Goertz in Germany created this Microsoft Kinect- powered installation that let people try out shoes in real-time. The point was to allow people to see what the shoes would look like so if they liked them, they could purchase them directly. Starbucks To celebrate Valentine's Day, Starbucks created this AR campaign that turned themed cups into an animation. Users could also send a message to their loved ones, as well as include a Starbucks card eGift to purchase something in-store. Volvo 3D X-Ray For the Geneva Auto Show, Volvo created an X-ray app for its latest car, the Volvo V40. With a 360 degree view, tablet and smartphone users could explore the interior of the car and learn more about the technology that may not have first noticed. ASOS ASOS used AR to bring its magazine to life. Using your smartphone would provide an interactive display where you could rotate the models and purchase specific pieces of clothing if you so wished. BBC Frozen Planet Locals in New Jersey, Illinois and California were treated to an AR installation that placed them in the heart of the polar regions. They were able to interact with some of the wildlife, including penguins, polar bears and whales. Mercedes-Benz Mercedes' app allowed users to view a 3D model of its cars and customise it so they would know what it might look like should they consider purchasing one. It might not result in direct sales, but giving customers a way of seeing the car for themselves instead of having to flip through a magazine made it stand out. 2012 U.S. Election This Blipper project focused on Obama's campaign for re-election. Simply 'blipp' a five dollar bill or any Obama logo to get an interactive experience with the Obama campaign. Jameson Irish Whiskey Jameson recently launched a campaign in Australia where smartphone users could turn any branded bottle into a game when scanned. This meant that other mediums like billboards, websites, Facebook and banner ads could be used to access the game. Nokia Angry Birds It seems impossible to avoid a promotion featuring the limbless birds. Nokia Australia created this campaign that allowed passersby to kick the birds into the screen. They could also take part in a virtual dance-off with singer/songwriter Timomatic and help a lost kangaroo find his way home. IKEA For its 2013 catalogue, IKEA decided to add some AR features so customers could explore its goods in greater detail. The app provided films, interactive experiences, photo galleries and other features to make the guide as comprehensive as possible. HolitionAR We've seen people try out clothes and shoes via AR, but what about make-up? AR company Holition created this concept video which allows users to see how make-up would look without having to physically apply it.

