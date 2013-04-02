The Best Architecture In Beijing [PHOTOS]

This week, with the help of our readers, our Architecture City Guide is headed to Beijing. Beijing has a range of architectural styles, but the three most prevalent are the traditional imperial style (the Forbidden City), the “Sino-Sov” style (boxy structures built between the 1950s and 70s), and lastly the explosion of a modern corporate style that is punctuated with Starchitect buildings like OMA’s CCTV TV Station HQ.
We put together a list of 12 modern/contemporary buildings that we feel provides a good starting point. It is far from complete. There are dozens of other great buildings that are not our list, and we are looking to add to the list in the near future.
To check out other cities visit our world map or our Architecture City Guide page.
The Architecture City Guide: Beijing list and corresponding map after the break.
This story was originally published by ArchDaily.
Bird's Nest National Stadium: Herzog & de Meuron designed this massive stadium, built for the 2008 summer Olympics.
Watercube National Swimming Centre: The aquatic centre for the 2008 summer Olympics was designed by PTW Architects.
National Grand theatre Of China: The National Grand theatre, by Paul Andreu is home to three auditoriums. The curved building is made of titanium with a total surface area of 149,500 square meters.
Beijing Airport: The massive airport building, one of the biggest in the world, was designed by Foster + Partners. It will accommodate an estimated 50 million passengers per year by 2020.
CCTV TV Station HQ: The headquarters of China Central Television took six years to complete. It was designed by architecture firm OMA.
U.S. Embassy Beijing: Working with the U.S. Department of State, architecture firm SOM responded to the building's diplomatic role by creating a space that is welcoming, secure, and respectful of local traditions.
Beijing National Library: KSP Jürgen Engel Architekten recently designed a 77,000-square-meter library extension to accommodate the existing National Library of Beijing. The new addition will hold approximately 12 million books and be used by an estimated 12,000 people per day.
National Museum of China: The reconstruction and extension of the National Museum of China in Beijing merges the former Chinese History Museum and Chinese Revolutionary Museum. The structure, by gmp architekten, is supposedly the world's largest museum.
China National Offshore Oil Corporation Headquarters: Located at a major crossroads along the Second Ring Road in Beijing's eastern Dongcheng district, the CNOOC building acts as an urban counter-point to the massive Ministry of Foreign Affairs Building situated on the opposing corner. It was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates.
Linked Hybrid: The Steven Holl-designed complex contains apartments, commercial space, a hotel, a cinema, and more.
Olympic Green Tennis centre: The centre by BVN Architecture was constructed for the 2008 summer Olympics.
Digital Beijing Building: Designed by Studio Pei-Zhu and Urbanus Architecture & Design, this building served as the data centre for the 2008 Olympics.
