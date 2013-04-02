The Best Architecture In Beijing [PHOTOS]

This week, with the help of our readers, our Architecture City Guide is headed to Beijing. Beijing has a range of architectural styles, but the three most prevalent are the traditional imperial style (the Forbidden City), the “Sino-Sov” style (boxy structures built between the 1950s and 70s), and lastly the explosion of a modern corporate style that is punctuated with Starchitect buildings like OMA’s CCTV TV Station HQ.



We put together a list of 12 modern/contemporary buildings that we feel provides a good starting point. It is far from complete. There are dozens of other great buildings that are not our list, and we are looking to add to the list in the near future.

To check out other cities visit our world map or our Architecture City Guide page.

The Architecture City Guide: Beijing list and corresponding map after the break.

This story was originally published by ArchDaily.

