The 11 Best Aptonyms In Finance

An “aptonym” is a name that’s perfectly suited for the person who has it. It’s apt.



We’ve come up with the 11 best onces in the finance industry,

ART CASHIN: DIRECTOR OF FLOOR OPERATIONS, UBS

You can’t have a better name of a veteran trader than “Cashin.”





HAMISH RISK: HEAD OF CONTENT MANAGEMENT, DEUTSCHE BANK

If your last name is Risk, you have to work in finance. Hamish Risk made the right career move.





JENS NORDVIG: MANAGING DIRECTOR OF CURRENCY RESEARCH, NOMURA

Jens is of course pronounced “Yens” which is this close to one of the most important currencies in the world. Obviously Jens Nordvig is a perfect fit for this important job at Nomura.





PANICOS DEMETRIADES: GOVERNOR, CENTRAL BANK OF CYPRUS

Panicos, Cyprus. Too easy.





RICH RICCI: HEAD OF INVESTMENT BANK, BARCLAYS

Again, too perfect.



Reuters



DAVID DOLLAR: ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL EMISSARY TO CHINA, U.S. TREASURY

What better name for someone who has to travel to China, during which currency policy issues inevitably come up?





BART HEDGES: CEO, GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE

Greenlight Capital is the reinsurance operation of David Einhorn’s hedge fund. This is doubly perfect since there’s the hedge fund angle, and since reinsurance is all about hedging risk.





NICHOLAS ECONOMIDES: PROFESSOR OF ECONOMICS, NEW YORK UNIVERSITY

Economides, check.



LIBOR STRAKA: FORMER RATES TRADER AT JPMORGAN

LIBOR for a rates trader? Just beautiful.



ZAR AMROLIA: GLOBAL HEAD OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE AT DEUTSCHE

We don’t have a picture of Zar, but ZAR is the three-letter currency code for the South African Rand, which means that like Jens Nordvig he has a name perfectly suited for the area he covers.



Can you think of any more?

Add them in the comments please.



