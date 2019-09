The best April Fool’s joke we’ve heard today comes from the upper management at AIG.



A source tells us: “The size of the bonus I am slated to receive this afternoon might seem like an April Fool’s joke, but I doubt it will be…”

How cruel yet hilarious that AIG would pick today to dole out bonuses.

(Yeah yeah, it’s also the first day of Q2.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.