The Best Apps To Make You Laugh

Photo: Flickr / @Doug88888
Suffering some seasonal affective disorder? Bummed out that you have to spend time with your weird family for the holidays?Hold fast. All is not lost.
From toilet jokes to highbrow wit, the apps in this collection will do their best to keep you laughing.
Tough to beat The Onion, which has been doing fake news since 1988. Use the app to follow its priceless headlines and listen to its audio content as well.
Price: Free
The popular website is now in app form. Get a peek into these weird text messages that range from surreal to hilarious.
Price: $0.99
Podcast network Earwolf put out an app that lets you listen to full episodes from its entire collection of shows. With hours and hours of content, you can listen to your favourite funny people like 'Anchorman' cowriter Adam McKay and Matt Besser of the Upright Citizens Brigade wax comedic without worrying about running out of material.
Price: free
The best jokes from Twitter delivered to your phone right away. This way you're only seeing the funny stuff, not the Instagrams of people's lunch.
Price: free
Prefer some more highbrow humour? McSweeney's has been offering humorous essays and smart jokes for a long time online. Now its content comes to you in mobile-friendly form.
Price: Free
It's not just about the music. Pandora has a huge collection of comedy albums that it'll play for you all day. Just tell it the name of a comedian you like and it will create a comedy radio station built around that sense of humour.
Price: Free
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.