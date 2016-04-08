11 apps that can help you get through the airport as quickly as possibly

Navigating through an airport can be frustrating at times, especially when you’re dealing with the long lines and delays that are common during busy seasons.
Thankfully, there are apps that are designed to helps travellers get in and out of the airport as quickly as possible.
We’ve come up with a list of 11 apps that can save you time at the airport, from apps that can give you up-to-date information on security lines to those that will let you pre-order a meal for pick up.
Officially authorised by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Mobile Passport app lets you skip the customs and border protection lines at US airports.
Simply fill out your profile and answer four of the CBP's questions. Once they receive your data, you can go straight to the 'Mobile Passport Control' express lane at the airport.
Cost: Free
AirGrub lets you pre-order your meal for pick up once you arrive at the airport.
Simply enter your airline or flight number to see which eateries are available, choose a pick-up time, and head to the 'AirGrub VIP Pick Up' sign when you arrive to get your food.
AirGrub is currently available at JFK in New York, Logan Airport in Boston, and SFO in San Francisco.
Cost: Free
My TSA answers frequently asked security questions, including what you can and cannot bring in your bag, ID requirements, and tips from the TSA on what to pack and wear to get through security fast.
It also tells you which airlines support TSA PreCheck and how you can sign up, in addition to giving you approximate wait times for security checkpoints.
Available on: iOS, Android, and BlackBerry
Cost: Free
GateGuru acts as a comprehensive guide to your flight and the airport you're flying out of.
The app keeps you updated on flight delays, gate changes, layover time adjustments, security wait times, and amenities available at your airport.
Available on: iOS, Android, and Windows Phone
Cost: Free
MiFlight gives you estimates on the security wait time you can expect once you arrive at the airport.
The information is based on crowdsourced data from travellers across 75 airports.
Simply select your airport to be given your estimate, so that you know when you should arrive to make your flight in time.
Available on: iOS
Cost: Free
The AirportParkingReservations app can get you discounts as high as 70% when you book a parking spot straight through your phone.
That way, you don't have to spend time trying to find a spot once you arrive at the airport. The app is currently focused on airport parking in the US, Canada, and the UK.
Available on: iOS
Cost: Free
With TripIt, simply forward your flight, hotel, or restaurant confirmation emails to the app, and it will create a master itinerary for you.
The app also provides flight alerts, alternate flight options in case of cancellations, and alerts for when better seats open up on your flight.
Available on: iOS, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Phone
Cost: Free
With FlightTrack 5, you can access information about your gate, aircraft type, delay forecasts, real-time departures, and alternate flights in the event your flight is canceled.
The app works by having you sign up for a Tripdeck account, which automatically populates your flight info based on confirmation emails.
Cost: $4.99
Once you're off of your flight, use the Airport Transit Guide app to determine the cheapest and quickest way to get to your destination from the airport.
The app uses data from Salk International's Airport Transit Guide to provide travel times and prices for taxis, buses, shuttles, limos, private cars, trains, ferries, and helicopters across more than 460 airports.
Cost: $4.99
App in the Air advertises itself as 'your personal flying assistant', thanks to features that include up-to-date flight info, airport tips, in-airport navigation maps, and updates on gate changes and flight status that's delivered via SMS to avoid data roaming.
The app also includes tips from other passengers on where to eat or access Wi-Fi, and a quick links section for booking a cab or express train from the airport.
Available on: iOS, Android, and Windows Phone
Cost: Free
This app lets you travel bag-free. Once you sign up, you'll pack your luggage once and ship the items to their warehouse.
For future trips, you can simply select what you'd like to pack from your virtual closet, which is basically an inventory of these items, and the company will clean, pack, and ship your bag to your final destination for you.
Cost: Free
