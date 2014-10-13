14 Of The Best Apps That Take Advantage Of IOS 8's New Notification Center Widgets

Apple’s much-anticipated new operating system, iOS 8, was released to the public on Sept. 17.

Among the changes is something called widgets in the Notification Center. Widgets give you information at a glance, right from the Notification Center screen. Some widgets even allow you to interact with the app, without having to actually go to the app and open it.

To see which apps you own that already take advantage of Notification Center widgets, go to the “today” section of Notification Center and scroll down. Tap on “Edit,” and you’ll see a list of apps that you can see from the Notification Center.

Widgets in Notification Center make it easier to interact with apps, without having to launch the app itself.

Some apps that take advantage of widgets come preloaded on your phone, such as the Stocks app and the Reminders app.

There are a bunch of apps that take advantage of widgets, and the list will just keep growing.

Evernote Note-taking app Evernote places a handy quick-launch bar in the Notification Center. From there, you can create text, take a picture, access your photos, create a reminder, or make a list -- all without even opening the app. Dropbox Dropbox lets you quickly glance and open your most important files, right from the Notification Center. You can also track newly added files, and see what changes were made recently, like new file names. Clicking on any of the files launches the app. The widget also separates the files with different tabs if you have both a personal and business account. Kindle With Amazon's Kindle widget, you can quickly see a list of the books you're reading and how much progress you've made in each. By tapping on the book title, you go straight to the last page you read. Quick-Tap Quick-Tap allows you to quickly launch specific actions -- like texting, calling, and even a quick link to the Maps app -- straight from the Notification Center. You can also edit each section as well as section title. The app is free, but in-app purchases allow you to edit how it looks even further. Be warned, though. Apple recently pulled a similar app from the App Store, called Launcher, so there's no telling what's in store for Quick-Tap. BuzzFeed The BuzzFeed widget gives you quick access to all your favourite BuzzFeed content. It includes pictures, and lets you tap on the next story or bookmark a story to read later. Vidgets Vidgets is a simple way to get important phone information right in your Notification Center. Some of the widgets (like the clock and battery life meter) might be redundant. But it can show you how much storage you have on your phone, as well as App in the Air App in the Air is a flight-tracking tool that puts handy info, such as flight number, flight duration, and check-in time, right in the widget. The app is compatible with TripIt, making it a great tool for frequent travellers. Wunderlist Wunderlist is an amazing to-do list app that takes full advantage of Notification Center widgets. It shows four things on your list, and you can check them off, right from the widget. Clear Clear is another handy to-do list app that makes great use of its Notification Center widget. The widget shows you upcoming reminders and their due dates, which you can get to by tapping on each one. Sky Guide Sky Guide is one of the most comprehensive star guides in the App Store, and its widget is quite handy. It shows you information regarding rise and set times for the sun, moon, and planets. And it even tells you if there's something special going on in the night sky, such as a meteor shower or eclipse. Breaking News Breaking News shows you the latest updates and trending topics. Clicking on any of the stories takes you straight to the app. OpenTable With OpenTable, you can view a list of your upcoming reservations from the Notification Center. Clicking on each one takes you to the app, where you can reschedule or cancel the reservation. ESPN SportsCenter If you're a sports fan, ESPN SportsCenter's widget is perfect and handy. You can view scores from your favourite teams, as well as click on live radio, right from the Notification Center.

