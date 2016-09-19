The first 7 apps you should download for your new iPhone 7

You’ve managed to get your hands on a new iPhone 7, and now you need to download some apps.
We’ve handpicked seven of the best apps that show off the new iPhone’s upgraded camera and iOS 10 software. These apps will help you take better pictures, find places to eat, quickly send people money with Siri, and more.
Not only is Adobe Lightroom an impressive mobile editing app, but it can also shoot photos in full resolution RAW (or DNG) format, which is the same format used by professional photographers.
Third-party apps like Uber and WhatsApp can be controlled with Siri in iOS 10. Once the Uber app is installed on your iPhone, just tell Siri something like 'Get me an Uber ride' and you'll be on your way.
(Lyft also supports Siri in iOS 10.)
iOS 10's expanded notifications let apps like Foursquare send more than just text to your lockscreen.
Foursquare's smart notifications, for example, can use your taste in restaurants and past visits to send custom recommendations with photos and locations when you're out and about.
iOS 10's iMessage apps can be used for more useful things than sending fun stickers. Square Cash, for example, lets you send friends money from your bank account at no charge.
Dark Sky is the most accurate weather app in the App Store, and in iOS 10 it can send info-packed notifications that tell you exactly when it's about to start or stop raining. You can also add its custom widget to your lockscreen to see the forecast without unlocking your iPhone.
The iPhone 7's 3D Touch support allow you to press in on an app icon to quickly access shortcuts.
The best public transit app, Citymapper, shows all kinds of useful shortcuts and saved stops (like home or work) from its 3D Touch shortcut. Tapping one will open the app and begin your journey.
(This feature also works with last year's iPhone 6s and 6s Plus.)
Can't wait for 'Super Mario Run' to arrive in the App Store? Send your friends Mario stickers in iMessage.
While you wait for Nintendo to release 'Super Mario Run' in the App Store later this year, download the game's companion sticker app for iMessage and send Mario to your friends.
Super Mario Run Stickers is free to download in the App Store.
