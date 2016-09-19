The first 7 apps you should download for your new iPhone 7

Alex Heath
IPhone 7Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You’ve managed to get your hands on a new iPhone 7, and now you need to download some apps.

We’ve handpicked seven of the best apps that show off the new iPhone’s upgraded camera and iOS 10 software. These apps will help you take better pictures, find places to eat, quickly send people money with Siri, and more.

Put the iPhone 7's upgraded camera to the test with Adobe Lightroom.

Adobe

Not only is Adobe Lightroom an impressive mobile editing app, but it can also shoot photos in full resolution RAW (or DNG) format, which is the same format used by professional photographers.

Adobe Lightroom is free to download in the App Store.

Use Siri to get a ride with Uber.

Apple

Third-party apps like Uber and WhatsApp can be controlled with Siri in iOS 10. Once the Uber app is installed on your iPhone, just tell Siri something like 'Get me an Uber ride' and you'll be on your way.

(Lyft also supports Siri in iOS 10.)

Uber is free to download in the App Store.

Get smart notifications about where to eat and drink with Foursquare.

Foursquare

iOS 10's expanded notifications let apps like Foursquare send more than just text to your lockscreen.

Foursquare's smart notifications, for example, can use your taste in restaurants and past visits to send custom recommendations with photos and locations when you're out and about.

Foursquare is free to download in the App Store.

Square Cash can send your friends money in iMessage or with Siri.

Square Cash

iOS 10's iMessage apps can be used for more useful things than sending fun stickers. Square Cash, for example, lets you send friends money from your bank account at no charge.

Square Cash is free to download in the App Store.

Dark Sky's hyper-accurate weather forecasts will let you know when to bring an umbrella.

Dark Sky

Dark Sky is the most accurate weather app in the App Store, and in iOS 10 it can send info-packed notifications that tell you exactly when it's about to start or stop raining. You can also add its custom widget to your lockscreen to see the forecast without unlocking your iPhone.

Dark Sky costs $3.99 to download in the App Store.

Quickly get from point A to B with Citymapper's 3D Touch shortcuts.

Business Insider

The iPhone 7's 3D Touch support allow you to press in on an app icon to quickly access shortcuts.

The best public transit app, Citymapper, shows all kinds of useful shortcuts and saved stops (like home or work) from its 3D Touch shortcut. Tapping one will open the app and begin your journey.

(This feature also works with last year's iPhone 6s and 6s Plus.)

Citymapper is free to download in the App Store.

Can't wait for 'Super Mario Run' to arrive in the App Store? Send your friends Mario stickers in iMessage.

Business Insider

While you wait for Nintendo to release 'Super Mario Run' in the App Store later this year, download the game's companion sticker app for iMessage and send Mario to your friends.

Super Mario Run Stickers is free to download in the App Store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.