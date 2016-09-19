The first 7 apps you should download for your new iPhone 7

You’ve managed to get your hands on a new iPhone 7, and now you need to download some apps.

We’ve handpicked seven of the best apps that show off the new iPhone’s upgraded camera and iOS 10 software. These apps will help you take better pictures, find places to eat, quickly send people money with Siri, and more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.