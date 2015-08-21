13 apps every student should be using

It’s already back to school season, which means you may be wondering how on earth you’re going to stay on top of all of your classes.

Fortunately, there are more tools than ever to help as you get out of that carefree summer mode and back into life as a student.

Whether you’re looking for help taking notes, or need some assistance staying on top of your budget, there are plenty of apps that will help you thrive on campus.

Here are some of our favourites:

Duolingo will help you learn another language Duolingo This app is nothing like a boring Spanish class. It turns learning languages into a game. Use it to brush up on your Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, Irish, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, or English. Cost: Free Download: iOS, Android Evernote is a hub for all of your notes, links, and tasks Evernote Think of Evernote like the digital version of your notebook, schedule, and checklist all in one. It can also let you collaborate with others on notes, which makes it great for working on assignments with other classmates. Cost: Free, though paid plans that give you offline access, the ability to save emails into Evernote, and more cloud storage, among other features, start at $US24.99) Download: iOS, Android, OS X, Windows Scanner Pro will help you go paperless Readdle This app is the best at quickly scanning documents and adding them to your Camera Roll or to cloud storage providers like Dropbox and Google Drive. It can also find existing documents and receipts you've photographed already and turn them into editable PDFs. Cost: $US2.99 Download: iOS Get a great discount on Spotify Premium Dave Smith/Business Insider Spotify offers students a whopping 50% off its paid subscription, which gets you on-demand streaming with no ads and offline listening. All you have to do is prove that you're a student at an accredited institution, and Spotify Premium will only cost you $4.99 per month. For more information, visit Spotify's website. Wunderlist will help you stay on top of what you need to get done Wunderlist There are plenty of todo apps out there, but Wunderlist is the best for most people. It has a good mix of features for everyone, including the ability to make multiple lists, collaborate with other Wunderlist users on different projects, and create reminders. It also has a number of fun themes. Cost: Free Download: iOS, Android, OS X, Windows Never put together your own citations or bibliographies again with RefME RefME This nifty app uses your phone's camera to scan a book's barcode and create a citation formatted in MLA, Chicago, or whatever format your school uses. Cost: Free Download: iOS, Android Sleep Cycle is an alarm clock for people who hate mornings Sleep Cycle Can't stand rolling out of bed for that 8 a.m. class? Sleep Cycle will analyse your sleep patterns and wake you up at the right point in your sleep cycle. The aim is that waking up at the ideal time in your sleep cycle will help you feel less tired. Cost: $US0.99 Download: iOS, Android Level will help you keep track of your spending Level Money Level takes the hassle out of budgeting, which is especially helpful if you've never had to manage your own money before. The app connects to your bank and credit cards and automatically tracks your spending and income. What you spend on bills is subtracted from your income to determine how much you money you should part with each day. Cost: Free Download: iOS, Android Square Cash is great for paying your friends when you don't have actual cash Square The next time your roommate orders Taco Bell and you don't have any dollar bills or coins to pay him back, use Square Cash. It integrates directly with your checking account and lets you send and receive money instantly. Cost: Free Download: iOS, Android, web Use Raise to sell the gift cards you don't want for cash Raise Raise is basically like eBay for buying and selling unwanted gift cards. Not only can you browse discounted cards from all kinds of stores and restaurants, but you can sell the cards you don't want for cash. Cost: Free Download: iOS, Android Slice not only tracks your packages, but also lets you know if the price drops on something after you buy it Slice Enter your shipment's tracking number in the Slice app to see where it is on a map along with when it's expected to arrive. The app will also let you know if the price drops on something you bought, so you can claim the lower price and get money back. Slice can also alert you if an item you bought is recalled. Cost: Free Download: iOS, Android Find new places to eat and visit with Foursquare Foursquare Being in a new city can be intimidating. Foursquare is great at suggesting restaurants, bars, cafes, and more based on your tastes. Its vast collection user-created tips will ensure that you know the best thing to order. Cost: Free Download: iOS, Android

