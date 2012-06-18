The Best Apps For Dad's New iPhone

With over 500,000 apps in Apple’s App Store it can be overwhelming trying to figure out which ones are useful or fun.
Whether your Dad received an iPhone for father’s day or has had one for some time check out these apps that are sure to add some personality to his phone.
Waze is an awesome GPS app with turn by turn navigation. It includes real-time traffic information and provides users with access to a social driving community.
Price: Free
Hundred Push Ups helps you to increase strength by working towards performing 100 consecutive push ups.
All it takes is 30-minutes a week to condition yourself and you'll breeze through 100 push ups in no time.
Price: $1.99
OpenTable lets you reserve a spot at over 20,000 restaurants throughout the US and Canada. Users have access to reviews and with a free account you can start to rack up points for rewards and other goodies.
Price: Free
Uncrate is a very cool app that is a mobile version of the popular blog Uncrate.com
The app is a great visualisation of all the hottest gadgets, cars, watches, and more.
Price: Free
Clear is a very simple yet elegant to-do list app that will help Dad stay productive and on task.
Use Clear to keep track of pretty much anything. The app feels more like a notepad than an actual to-do list and making lists has never been easier.
Price: $2.99
Watch full episode of every popular HBO series using your current cable subscription.
HBO Go provides hours of entertainment and also allows you to stream popular movies in addition to HBO's critically acclaimed series'.
Price: Free
In the event that a real flashlight is not within reach use your phone's flash as a flashlight. Simple.
Price: Free
Watch every MLB game anywhere.
customise the interface with your favourite teams or keep an eye on rivals.
The app provides breaking news, standings, schedules, rosters, and stats.
Price: $14.99 (one time, yearly fee) then $2.99 monthly fee.
You never know when you may need a handy level. Either when hanging a picture or measuring an angle has never been easier.
Price: Free
