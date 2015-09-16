18 apps and games to make your commute the best it can be

Citymapper

The app plugs into a city's public transit data and becomes an all-knowing psychic for getting you from point A to point B in the quickest way possible. You can save bookmarks for your home and work address so that navigating between them is only a tap away.

Citymapper has all kinds of little details that make it a commuter's dream come true. For instance, it will tell you where to sit in the subway car so that you're as close as possible to your stop's exit. You can also set your desired departure and arrival times to plan for a trip in the future.

Citymapper works in dozens of cities around the world, including New York, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Cost: Free

Available on: iPhone, Android