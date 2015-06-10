The best apps and games in the App Store, according to Apple

This week, Apple held an annual ceremony to honour what the company thinks are the very best apps for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac from the past year.

Apps selected to win an Apple Design Award range from Fantastical, a popular replacement to Apple’s own Calendar app, to “Crossy Road,” a popular and beautiful iPhone game. There were also several apps made for students and kids, including an app for children that uses creative ways to teach kids the alphabet.

