The best apps and gadgets for the home, according to the Martha Stewart of Silicon Valley

Brit Morin, founder of DIY content and ecommerce site Brit + Co., has been called “the Martha Stewart of Silicon Valley” for her unique combination of tech savvy and creativity.
She recently published “Homemakers,” a book she calls “a domestic handbook for the digital generation.”
Inside you’ll find dozens of recipes, DIY projects, and general tips for improving your home.
Morin, a former employee of both Apple and Google, certainly knows a thing or two about tech.
“I’m not sure people fully realize how advanced our homes are becoming,” she said to Business Insider. “This is the new reality as of today, and it’s only going to advance more.”
We’ve rounded up some of the gadgets and apps she recommends in “Homemakers.”
Egg Minder is a smart tray that connects with your smart phone to let you know when you're going to run out of eggs.
LED lights on the tray itself indicate which eggs are the oldest, so you'll never end up using an egg that has gone bad.
Price: $US49.99
This app has tons of recipes to browse through.
Share things you've made, or collect others' recipes into your own digital recipe box.
Price: Free
'I'm the worst at guesstimating how well done my meat is,' Morin writes in 'Homemakers.'
'Enter the iGrill. Stick this thermometer in your chicken or beef while it cooks and as soon as the meat is cooked to perfection you'll be alerted by phone. Yum.'
Price: $US75
The Breville Smart Scoop makes it easy to make a variety of frozen treats at home.
'I personally love this gadget for its ability to whip up a pint or two in under an hour,' Morin writes. 'Not only that, but you can program it to make sorbet, gelato, yogurt, or ice cream ... plus mix in all the yummy toppings you want.'
Price: $US400
The SodaStream can turn regular tap water into sparkling water in seconds.
'I owe it everything for helping me drink more water,' Morin writes. 'The flavour add-ons are fun to try too!'
Price: $US79.99 - $US199.99
'If you're more of a scientist or pro chef, you will appreciate this app, which lets you mix and match ingredients and aromas to develop entirely new dishes that have been scientifically proven to excite your taste buds,' Morin writes.
Price: $US1.99 - $US49.99/month
Orange Chef's Prep Pad can tell you the weight and nutritional facts of most food items.
It will relay that information back to you on an iPad app.
Price: $US100
'Yes, I qualify my Vitamix as a gadget,' Morin writes. 'This thing is a beast. Put any food in it, and it will instantly be turned from solid to liquid.'
Price: $US359 - $US459
Automated locks allow pre-approved guests to access your home with their smartphones.
'If you are frequently entertaining guests and hate dropping what you're doing to answer the doorbell, consider installing a smart lock like Kevo, August, or Lockitron,' Morin writes.
Price: $US194.91 for Kevo, $US249.95 for August, $US99 for Lockitron Bolt
Doorbot lets you see who is at your front door, regardless of whether you're home or not.
If you're expecting guests, you can let them in with a quick tap on your smartphone.
Price: $US179.98
Decorist has a network of interior designers who can help you redecorate your home.
'Not only can you take a quiz to help you understand your interior decor style profile, but the app will let you create 'boards' of rooms you might want to finish,' Morin writes.
Price: $US199
'Most Americans own at least one TV, but as viewership of online video increases, smart TVs are becoming ever more popular,' Morin writes.
Google's Chromecast is just one streaming device that she recommends for the home. Chromecast streams online video via the HDMI port on your TV.
Price: $US35
'All things in our homes are becoming 'connected' -- even our lights!' Morin writes.
The Philips Hue light bulb can be turned on and off using your smartphone, even if you're not at home. You can also change the colours of lights and set timers.
Price: $US199.95
The Nest lets you set the temperature of your home from an app on your phone.
'If you don't yet have a Nest thermostat, you need one immediately,' Morin writes. 'It's a life changer.'
Price: $US249
This wireless cutting machine is great for people wanting to undertake their own DIY projects at home.
'An electronic cutting machine that can cut paper, vinyl, fabric, and more,' Morin writes. 'It's like a laser cutter's kid sister.'
Price: $US250
There are lots of 3D printers on the market now, but Morin says the Makerbot is her favourite.
With the Makerbot's software, it's easy to design and print out virtually anything you'd like.
Price: $US2,1990
Vessyl is a smart thermos, with sensors that can detect what kinds of liquids are inside it.
'From ounces to calories, sugars, proteins, and more, you will never second-guess how good (or bad) for you your beverages are,' Morin writes.
Price: $US119
