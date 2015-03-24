The best apps and gadgets for the home, according to the Martha Stewart of Silicon Valley

Chris Andre The cover of ‘Homemakers,’ Brit Morin’s new book.

Brit Morin, founder of DIY content and ecommerce site Brit + Co., has been called “the Martha Stewart of Silicon Valley” for her unique combination of tech savvy and creativity.

She recently published “Homemakers,” a book she calls “a domestic handbook for the digital generation.”

Inside you’ll find dozens of recipes, DIY projects, and general tips for improving your home.

Morin, a former employee of both Apple and Google, certainly knows a thing or two about tech.

“I’m not sure people fully realize how advanced our homes are becoming,” she said to Business Insider. “This is the new reality as of today, and it’s only going to advance more.”

We’ve rounded up some of the gadgets and apps she recommends in “Homemakers.”

