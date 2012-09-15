The Best App That No One Writes About But Every Founder Should Have

So, you have a website and you troll your Google Analytics.But Google Analytics doesn’t have an iPhone app (it does, however, have one for Android). So you’re forced to login from your tiny mobile screen and it’s a major pain. What’s worse, there’s too much data to make sense of the metrics on the go.



We’ve felt your pain which is why we were ecstatic when we stumbled upon iDashboard.

It’s not a big, robust app, but it could be a sanity saver.

iDashboard, called “Dashboard for Google Analytics” by Velyoo in the App Store, is available for iPhones and iPads. It shows your website’s key performance indicators in a clean way. You only have to login once.

Web analytics are updated in real-time, each time you click to refresh app. There’s no lag; all the numbers look exactly like they would on the Google Analytics site. iDashboard shows daily, weekly and monthly pageviews, visitors and unique visitors. It also shows how traffic compares to prior days and weeks.

Here’s what it looks like. It’s free.

Oh, and while you’re at it, here’s another sanity saving app for business professionals, CardMunch.

