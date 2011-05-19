Macs Aren't As Safe As You Think -- Here Are The Best Apps To Protect Yourself

Photo: via Blastr

Although Mac viruses are few and far between, it can pay to install some security software to gain some peace of mind and keep your data secure.A few weeks back, a malware program (which is not a virus, but is harmful nonetheless) disguised as legit software MAC Defender wreaked a bit of havoc on unsuspecting Mac users worldwide.



LOTS of people fell for the malware scam. Apple support calls were off the charts.

UPDATE: The malware is now also known as MacSecurity and MacProtector, so keep your eyes open for it.

People downloaded the fake software and ran it, at which point it would alert these people to viruses and ask them to buy the full program in order to vanquish the worms.

As soon as people put in their credit cards to buy the full version of the fake program, they were screwed.

So, we’ve put together a list of the best and most comprehensive anti-virus and anti-malware programs for your Mac, even though a little discretion when surfing the net could be your best anti-malware bet.

