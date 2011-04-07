Exclusive Android Apps You Won't Find On iPhone Or Anywhere Else

Photo: Firefox
Our readers have had very strong feelings about the recent report that Android is blowing past iPhone in smartphone marketshare.No matter what side you’re on, there’s no arguing Android is gaining traction, and it’s growing app library proves it. While the Android Market is still smaller than Apple’s App Store by tens of thousands of apps, there are still some excellent ones you won’t find on iPhone.
Here’s a list of the best exclusive Android apps that iPhone owners wish they could have.
Android is the only platform that allows you to stream music from your Amazon Cloud Drive directly to your phone or tablet. Get it free here.
Firefox 4's Android browser is just as impressive as the desktop version. You can sync tabs, bookmarks, and passwords with your PC. Plus you get great tabbed browsing and speedy load times. Get it free here.
Google Maps is great on the iPhone, but you still can't get true turn-by-turn directions. With the Android version of Google Maps, navigation is baked right in, turning your phone into a GPS unit without downloading any additional software. As a bonus, Google Maps will direct you to your destination via the quickest route based on traffic patterns.
Gameboid is a Nintendo GameBoy emulator, meaning it lets you play copies of old GameBoy games. There's a huge library with classics like Mario and Zelda. You can get it for $4.99 in the Market.
If you want to try other classic game systems there's SNESoid (Super Nintendo) and Gensoid (Sega Genesis).
Flash isn't perfect on Android, but it does make it possible to view web videos and animations the iPhone can't handle. If you don't have Flash yet, you can download it for free in the Android Market.
For Chrome users with Android phones, this is a must-have app. It connects your phone to your browser so you can share links, contact information, and much more between your two devices. Get the app in the Market. And don't forget the Chrome browser extension.
Android's Gmail app is the best way to keep your inbox in sync. It's true there's a nice web-based mobile version of Gmail for iPhone, but it's no substitute for a dedicated app.
