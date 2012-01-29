The Best Android Apps You Missed This Week

Photo: Android Market
It feels like there’s been a bit of a lull when it comes to new Android apps.Seriously, after two weeks of hunting, we could only come up with a handful that were worth download.
But we’d be doing you a disservice if we didn’t share what we found, so check them out below.
NBC finally brought its app to Android devices. It's full of schedules and clips from NBC shows, but still missing full episodes like the iOS app has. However, the app's description page says full streaming episodes are coming soon.
Price: Free
Airbnb, the massively popular room rental service, now has a new Android app. You can search listings and make a reservation from your Android device. It can also use your location to help you find a last-minute room nearby.
Price: Free
It seems like it took Wikipedia forever to finally bring an official app to the Android Market. But it's here. Now you can search the entire database for free from your Android device. You can also use your location to read about places and things near you.
Price: Free
To promote the upcoming 3D Star Wars Episode I, there's a new app from Lucasfilm called Darth Maul Me. The app lets you take a photo of a person and transform his face into Darth Maul. It doesn't work that well, but it's still kind of fun.
Price: Free
Sega finally brought Sonic 4 Episode I to Android. (It's been on iOS for well over a year now.) This brand new game features four new worlds to zip through. The graphics are gorgeous. It's definitely worth the download.
Price: $3.99
If you like to play games from Valve, you're probably already using Steam to chat and compare stats with other players. Now it's on Android, so you can keep up on the go.
Price: Free
We've played Shadow Gun on the Asus Transformer Prime tablet and were blown away by how rich the graphics were. Now the game is available on most other Android devices. If you love a good shooter (and some terrible voice acting), give it a try.
Price: $4.99
The popular rental site, apartments.com, now has a new Android app that can track down local listings. It's all pretty basic. You can search based on your location, view photos and videos of available apartments, and refine your search by price. Nothing fancy, but good if you're trekking around the city looking for a place to live.
Price: Free
