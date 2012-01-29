The Best Android Apps You Missed This Week

Photo: Android Market

It feels like there’s been a bit of a lull when it comes to new Android apps.Seriously, after two weeks of hunting, we could only come up with a handful that were worth download.



But we’d be doing you a disservice if we didn’t share what we found, so check them out below.

NBC's official app lets you keep up with your favourite shows NBC finally brought its app to Android devices. It's full of schedules and clips from NBC shows, but still missing full episodes like the iOS app has. However, the app's description page says full streaming episodes are coming soon. Price: Free Airbnb lets you rent open rooms from strangers Airbnb, the massively popular room rental service, now has a new Android app. You can search listings and make a reservation from your Android device. It can also use your location to help you find a last-minute room nearby. Price: Free Wikipedia brings the world's information to your Android phone It seems like it took Wikipedia forever to finally bring an official app to the Android Market. But it's here. Now you can search the entire database for free from your Android device. You can also use your location to read about places and things near you. Price: Free Excited for the 3D version of Start Wars Episode I? To promote the upcoming 3D Star Wars Episode I, there's a new app from Lucasfilm called Darth Maul Me. The app lets you take a photo of a person and transform his face into Darth Maul. It doesn't work that well, but it's still kind of fun. Price: Free Here comes some awesome 3D Sonic the Hedgehog action Sega finally brought Sonic 4 Episode I to Android. (It's been on iOS for well over a year now.) This brand new game features four new worlds to zip through. The graphics are gorgeous. It's definitely worth the download. Price: $3.99 Portal 2 addict? Steam is now on Android If you like to play games from Valve, you're probably already using Steam to chat and compare stats with other players. Now it's on Android, so you can keep up on the go. Price: Free Shadowgun is a gorgeous sci-fi shooter We've played Shadow Gun on the Asus Transformer Prime tablet and were blown away by how rich the graphics were. Now the game is available on most other Android devices. If you love a good shooter (and some terrible voice acting), give it a try. Price: $4.99 Need a place to live? The popular rental site, apartments.com, now has a new Android app that can track down local listings. It's all pretty basic. You can search based on your location, view photos and videos of available apartments, and refine your search by price. Nothing fancy, but good if you're trekking around the city looking for a place to live. Price: Free Now learn about an app that will change your life... Click here to see why you're insane if you don't use Evernote >

