The Best And Worst Words To Use In Your Online Dating Profile

Choosing your words carefully is important in all relationships but in the online dating world, where you have just a few words to sell yourself on a profile, the importance of words is critical.

After analysing data from over 12,000 members, online dating site eHarmony has a new list out of the words that work best for attracting singles, and the words to avoid to stop a potential love match moving on to the next profile.

It’s all about how you describe yourself.

For men, the study found using adjectives like “perceptive”, “physically fit”, and “passionate” greatly increase your chances of women making the first move online.

Men describing themselves as “quiet”, “energetic”, and “respectful” can be hurting their chances.

For the ladies, women who describe themselves as “sweet”, “funny”, and “ambitious” are approached more by men. But don’t use words like “spiritual”, “quiet”, or “romantic”, because according to the study, in the digital dating world, men don’t like it.

Carefully selecting descriptors on your profile page substantially impacts the number of approaches you get, eHarmony said.

For example “perceptive” and “physically fit” men attract between 58-143% more interest from women who want to get to know them better.

While “sweet”, “funny” or “ambitious” women get between 28-38% more approaches.

Here are 10 of the best and worst words both men and women can use in their dating profile. The percentages beside the word represents the average increase in attention that members using each word received.

10 Of The Worst Ways To Describe Yourself In A Dating Profile

Being the quiet one in the corner doesn’t work well when you’re dating online.

10 Of The Best Ways To Describe Yourself In A Dating Profile

Showing positivity and personality gives you a much better chance with the opposite sex online.

