The Best (And Worst) States To Live In Australia

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has just released a tool which ranks cities in its 34 member countries in terms of overall well-being. How do Australia’s states and territories rate?

The OECD rated eight aspects: “household income, life expectancy, homicide rates, broadband access, voter turnout, level of education in the workforce, employment rates and particulate matter in the air”. Each was assigned a score out of 10.

While it’s not surprising that there are variations on all these dimensions, they turn out to be more pronounced in Australia than anywhere else the OECD examined. “Australia is the most unequal OECD country in terms of how household income varies from one region to another,” the research noted.

Here are the scores for each state and territory in Australia covered by the study:

State Income Health Safety Services Voter Education Jobs Environment ACT 10.0 9.9 10.0 9.6 10.0 9.1 9.6 9.5 NT 8.1 4.1 1.4 8.4 8.5 6.4 8.7 9.1 NSW 7.1 9.1 9.2 8.1 10.0 7.2 8.3 10.0 QLD 6.9 8.7 9.3 8.4 10.0 6.9 8.5 10.0 SA 6.6 8.8 8.8 7.8 10.0 6.4 8.3 9.9 TAS 6.2 7.2 8.7 7.3 10.0 5.6 7.5 10.0 VIC 6.4 9.4 9.6 8.2 10.0 7.4 8.5 9.2 WA 7.7 9.4 9.0 8.6 10.0 7.0 9.3 9.9

Hit the full well-being site for interactive versions of those scores, including comparisons to other cities around the world.

