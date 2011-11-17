The Best And Worst Places To Work In The Federal Government

After relative immunity to job cuts through the recession, federal employees are finally feeling the pain.



Federal employee satisfaction declined for the first time in four years, according to the Partnership for Public Service. Workers complained of Obama’s decision to freeze salaries for two years and efforts by Republicans to cut government programs, according to the Washington Post.

Still, people are happy at some government agencies, and particularly grumpy at others.

