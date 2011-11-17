The Best And Worst Places To Work In The Federal Government

After relative immunity to job cuts through the recession, federal employees are finally feeling the pain.
Federal employee satisfaction declined for the first time in four years, according to the Partnership for Public Service. Workers complained of Obama’s decision to freeze salaries for two years and efforts by Republicans to cut government programs, according to the Washington Post.
Still, people are happy at some government agencies, and particularly grumpy at others.
47.7 satisfaction rating.
Down 16.8% from last year.
The agency rated 37.5 for leadership, 72.6 for skills and 43.9 for work-life balance.
48.8 satisfaction rating.
Down 9.1% from last year.
The agency rated 38.9 for leadership, 70.4 for skills and 71.1 for work-life balance.
51.6 satisfaction rating.
Down 2.6% from last year.
The agency rated 39.7 for leadership, 67.1 for skills and 66.5 for work-life balance.
53.0 satisfaction rating.
Down 2.6% from last year.
The agency rated 42.0 for leadership, 75.2 for skills and 62.1 for work-life balance.
91.1 satisfaction rating.
Up 4.9% from last year.
The agency rated 85.7 for leadership, 88.9 for skills and 84.1 for work-life balance.
89.3 satisfaction rating.
No change from last year.
The agency rated 79.2 for leadership, 85.9 for skills and 86.1 for work-life balance.
85.9 satisfaction rating.
Up 8.5% from last year.
The agency rated 70.9 for leadership, 85.4 for skills and 74.0 for work-life balance.
81.4 satisfaction rating.
Down 3.4% from last year.
The agency rated 58.6 for leadership, 87.0 for skills and 76.0 for work-life balance.
