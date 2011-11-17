The Best And Worst Places To Work In The Federal Government

Gus Lubin, Eric Goldschein
clouds over the U.S. capitol

After relative immunity to job cuts through the recession, federal employees are finally feeling the pain.

Federal employee satisfaction declined for the first time in four years, according to the Partnership for Public Service. Workers complained of Obama’s decision to freeze salaries for two years and efforts by Republicans to cut government programs, according to the Washington Post.

Still, people are happy at some government agencies, and particularly grumpy at others.

LET'S START WITH THE WORST: Office of the U.S. Trade Representative

47.7 satisfaction rating.

Down 16.8% from last year.

The agency rated 37.5 for leadership, 72.6 for skills and 43.9 for work-life balance.

See the complete list here.

SECOND WORST: Federal Election Commission

48.8 satisfaction rating.

Down 9.1% from last year.

The agency rated 38.9 for leadership, 70.4 for skills and 71.1 for work-life balance.

See the complete list here.

THIRD WORST: Federal Housing Finance Agency

51.6 satisfaction rating.

Down 2.6% from last year.

The agency rated 39.7 for leadership, 67.1 for skills and 66.5 for work-life balance.

See the complete list here.

FOURTH WORST: National Archives and Records Administration

53.0 satisfaction rating.

Down 2.6% from last year.

The agency rated 42.0 for leadership, 75.2 for skills and 62.1 for work-life balance.

See the complete list here.

AND NOW THE BEST: Surface Transportation Board

91.1 satisfaction rating.

Up 4.9% from last year.

The agency rated 85.7 for leadership, 88.9 for skills and 84.1 for work-life balance.

See the complete list here.

SECOND BEST: defence Nuclear Facilities Safety Board

89.3 satisfaction rating.

No change from last year.

The agency rated 79.2 for leadership, 85.9 for skills and 86.1 for work-life balance.

See the complete list here.

THIRD BEST: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

85.9 satisfaction rating.

Up 8.5% from last year.

The agency rated 70.9 for leadership, 85.4 for skills and 74.0 for work-life balance.

See the complete list here.

FOURTH BEST: Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

81.4 satisfaction rating.

Down 3.4% from last year.

The agency rated 58.6 for leadership, 87.0 for skills and 76.0 for work-life balance.

See the complete list here.

BONUS: These Congressmen must be satisfied...

Check Out The Most Popular Stocks On Capitol Hill (Where Insider Trading Is Legal) >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.