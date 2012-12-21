The Best And Worst Performances By The Same Actors In 2012

Remember when Sandra Bullock was feted as the Best Actress (an Oscar for “The Blind Side”) and the Worst Actress (a Razzie for “All About Steve”) of the year?



Consistency is a tricky business for screen actors, and more often than not, movie stars find themselves careening from notable work to terrible. 2012 offered no shortage of such yin-and-yangs, with five actors in particular meriting notice for giving some of the year’s best and worst performances.

The Catwoman's transition from sultry siren to woman-on-top badass can lead to success (Michelle Pfeiffer) or ignominy (Halle Berry). Hathaway scored with a sexy, dangerous Selina Kyle, whether channeling Audrey Hepburn in a series of slinky gamine-about-town outfits or credibly battling Christian Bale's Caped Crusader. After decades of this venerable legend phoning it in, it's a treat to get such a rich and hilarious performance as the shaky patriarch of a deeply dysfunctional Philadelphia family. De Niro never smooths out the rough edges or takes cheap shortcuts to audience likability. Even by the standards of lesser De Niro performances, this slab of marbled ham was difficult to digest. Cast as a blind medium with powers ranging from spoon-bending to psychic surgery, De Niro went full-tilt bananas in this one, like Joan Crawford in a William Castle horror cheapie. In Leos Carax's mind-bending fantasia on acting, illusion, and the movies, Australian pop princess Minogue plays a former lover of the film's mysterious leading man, and during their brief interlude together, she sings a haunting, plaintive song of loss. It's a powerful moment that lingers, delivered in one of the year's very best films. Of the three 'Twilight Saga' stars, Pattinson has given the strongest extracurricular performance as a callow Master of the Universe facing his own demise, and possibly that of society as a whole, from the back of a white limousine. Pattinson's whispery deadpan meshes perfectly with director David Cronenberg's aesthetic. Without someone like Cronenberg or Bill Condon at the reins, Pattinson appears to be left to his own devices. In this period piece, Pattinson stars as a blank rake who seduces all the influential ladies of Paris. Unfortunately, we never figure out why they roll out the red carpet (much less the clean sheets). In both the megahit and the cult success she nurtured to the screen, Banks plays a self-absorbed media figure lingering on the edges of a ruthless competition for young people, a perfect fit for her trademark brand of dismissive wit. Stuck with a hacky script and aimless direction, Banks feels particularly adrift here, unable to make her businesswoman-turned-pregnant-hormonal-wreck feel anything but grotesque and caricatured. If anything, it's an object example of why actresses like Banks become producers: to avoid getting stuck in crap projects like this one. You've seen actors with both the best and worst performances this year... Now check out the highest-grossing films of the year >

