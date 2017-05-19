Here are the best and worst paying retailers in America

Retail sales associates and cashiers are among the lowest paid workers in America.

A new study breaks down exactly how much those workers earn on an hourly basis at 29 of the top retailers in the US, based on data from the wage-tracking website Glassdoor.

According to the report, Dollar General, Foot Locker, and Kroger are among the lowest-paying retailers, while Nordstrom, Costco, and Tiffany & Co. pay the highest hourly rates. The report was conducted by investment advisory firm Cornerstone Capital Group.

Only the four top-paying retailers — Costco, Nordstrom, Whole Foods, and Tiffany & Co. — pay their cashiers and associates wages that are at or above the poverty level for a family of four as calculated by the US Department of Health and Human Services, the report states.

Here’s how the average hourly wages compare for each retailer featured in the study:

