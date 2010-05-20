The Best- And Worst-Paying Jobs In America Right Now

The Bureau of labour Statistics just released its latest Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates, which reveal the average annual salaries of all major occupations.



Forbes’ did some serious number-crunching to figure out what the 10 best-paying and 10-worst-paying jobs are.

Doctors dominate the top 10, which includes only one non-medical profession: Chief Executive Officer.

As for the 10 worst, restaurant jobs are predominant.

The official results…

The 10 best-paying jobs in America:

Occupation

Avg. Annual Salary Surgeon

$219, 770 Anesthesiologist $211,750 Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon $210,710 Orthodontist $206,190 Obstetrician and Gynecologist

$204,470 General Internist

$183,990 Physician, All Others

$173,860 Family and General Practitioner

$168,550 Chief Executive

$167,280 Psychiatrist

$163,660

The 10 worst-paying jobs in America:

Occupation

Avg. Annual Salary Combined Food Preparation and Serving Worker, Including Fast Food

$18,120 Cook, Fast Food $18,230 Dishwasher

$18,330 Shampooer

$18,890 Dining Room and Cafeteria Attendant and Bartender

$18,900 Counter Attendant, Cafeteria Food Concession and Coffee Shop

$18,990 Cashier

$19,030 Host and Hostess, Restaurant Lounge and Coffee Shop

$19,190 Amusement and Recreation Attendant

$19,450 Usher, Lobby Attendant and Ticket Taker

$19,610Read the entire post at Forbes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.