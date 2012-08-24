The Best- And Worst-Paying Jobs For Young People

There are certain types of jobs that young people tend to gravitate to, and the competition for them is fierce. Depending upon the industry, this competition either drives salaries higher or lower.



Career data site Payscale put together a huge report on Generation Y, surveying 500,000 workers between the ages of 19 and 29. The data shows the highest- and lowest-paying jobs for Millennials, with engineers at the upper end of the earnings scale:

Photo: Payscale

And cashiers and baristas at the bottom:

Photo: PayScale

