The Best And Worst Of This Year's Summer TV Shows

The sweltering months this year once again proved to be extremely lucrative for cable, which has traditionally used the summer season to launch their new programming. This year was no exception, with the cable networks premiering a slew of popular shows—from “Pretty Little Liars” to “Covert Affairs”—and returning with some ratings behemoths, such as “True Blood,” “Mad Men,” and “White Collar”. But that’s not to say that the broadcasters were completely left in the dust; thanks to some unexpected performers like ABC’s Canadian co-production “Rookie Blue” and another popular edition of “The Bachelorette.”



View full article and gallery at The Daily Beast >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.