12 of the best and 12 of the worst Netflix originals that have come out this year, so far

Netflix Netflix has had some hit original docuseries and some original scripted shows that flopped.

Netflix has released a wide variety of original documentaries, television shows, and films in 2020.

Netflix originals like “Feel Good,” “Cheer,” and “Miss Americana” have received rave reviews.

On the other hand, critics felt like viewers could skip originals like “A Fall from Grace” and “The Last Thing He Wanted.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

So far this year, Netflix has added a wide variety of original TV shows, films, and documentaries to its streaming site.

Here are 12 of the best and 12 of the worst Netflix originals that have come out in 2020, according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Editor’s Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

The dramatic comedy series “Feel Good” earned sweeping praise from critics.

caption “Feel Good” has been praised for its humour.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Summary: On “Feel Good,” Mae Martin stars as Mae, a stand-up comedian adjusting to life in London as she starts a new relationship and quietly struggles with sobriety.

Critics fell in love with the fresh and funny series, saying that “Feel Good” was an admirable mix of heartfelt and insightful moments.

“The series progresses with a nigh perfect rhythm and manages to deal with the complexity of its character … with an amazing equilibrium between anguish and irreverence,” Paula Vázquez Prieto wrote for La Nación in Argentina.

“Cheer” captivated audiences with its high-flying drama.

caption “Cheer” follows the lives of a few cheerleaders.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Summary: The docuseries follows a Texas-based group of cheerleading teens as they train to compete in a final cheer competition in Daytona, Florida.

Critics praised the eye-opening intensity of “Cheer” and lauded the show’s direction, which made the docuseries feel personal.

“Director Greg Whiteley crafts the narrative in a way that makes the audience feel intimately involved in their lives,” Kelly Lawler wrote for USA Today.

Critics called “Miss Americana” a revealing music documentary.

caption The documentary follows Taylor Swift.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Summary: The music documentary “Miss Americana” shows an extensive look at Taylor Swift’s career, from her humble beginnings as a country-music star to her position as an influential figure in pop culture.

Critics praised Lana Wilson’s direction but agreed that the emotional heft of “Miss Americana” came from Swift’s vulnerable interviews.

“‘Miss Americana’ offers a compelling and compassionate portrait of an extraordinarily talented woman who has grown up and remained remarkably unspoiled under the harshest possible spotlights,” Alexandra MacAaron wrote for Women’s Voices for Change.

“Medical Police” is a comedic take on television procedurals.

caption “Medical Police” is a comedy and a drama.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Summary: A parody of medical shows and crime procedurals, the series “Medical Police” stars Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel as a pair of crime-fighting doctors investigating a deadly virus.

Reviews praised “Medical Police” as a pitch-perfect satire of a deluge of prime-time television shows.

“The narrative structure and camera placement, the performances and the pacing, are all spot on, the action scenes – which do pause for comedy – impressively executed,” Robert Lloyd wrote for the Los Angeles Times.

Reviewers were pleasantly surprised by the drama “Uncorked.”

caption “Uncorked” is a Netflix original film.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Summary: In the drama “Uncorked,” Elijah (Mamoudou Athie) surprises his father when he passes over his request to take over the family barbecue business in favour of training to become a master sommelier.

Reviews for “Uncorked” called the family drama sweet and sincere, saying it’s a cosy film to watch at home with a glass of wine.

“Athie, Vance, and Nash are all doing terrific work, which only adds to what a film like this is capable of,” Aaron Neuwirth wrote for We Live Entertainment.

Critics called “Unorthodox” a compelling, personal drama.

caption “Unorthodox” is based on a book.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Summary: Based on a memoir by Deborah Feldman, “Unorthodox” is a dramatic miniseries that follows Esther Shapiro (Shira Haas) from life in a secluded Hasidic community to her eventual escape in the far reaches of Berlin.

“Unorthodox” received a stream of positive reception from critics, who applauded the miniseries for effectively channeling the suspense and trauma of Esther’s story.

“What unfolds is a story of personal discovery with the intensity of a spy thriller,” James Poniewozik wrote for the New York Times.

Critics called the comedy series “Gentefied” complex and crafty.

caption “Gentefied” has a strong cast of characters, according to critics.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Summary: Set in Los Angeles, the comedy series “Gentefied” follows three Mexican-American cousins as they grapple with gentrification and disillusionment in their attempts to achieve the American Dream.

Critics praised “Gentefied” for juggling several topics without ever compromising on its ensemble cast of characters.

“Of the many series about immigration, gentrification and cross-cultural identities that have sprung up in the past several years, ‘Gentefied’ is among the most astute,” Judy Berman wrote for Time magazine.

“Queen Sono” was received as a top-notch action series.

caption “Queen Sono” is a South African spy show on Netflix.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Summary: On the thrilling action series “Queen Sono,” a top spy Queen Sono (Pearl Thusi) at a South African agency embarks on a dangerous mission while navigating uncharted waters in her personal life.

“Queen Sono” received positive reviews for delivering suspense-filled episodes with a strong central lead at its helm.

“‘Queen Sono’ is more than just an appealing spy thriller,”Jazmin Kopotsha wrote for Refinery 29. “It’s a fierce, conscious celebration of black Africa and the women at its heart.”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has become an internet sensation and has spurred countless memes.

caption “Tiger King” is a Netflix original true-crime documentary.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Summary: This true-crime documentary series tells a series of stories about the world of big-cat sanctuaries and the corruption, rumours, and crimes that have taken place there.

Critics and audience members couldn’t get enough of this docuseries, which consisted of seven total episodes and one reunion special.

“Tiger King grabs your attention from the get-go and keeps you hooked with its constant refreshing of information, facts and conspiracy theories, some of which you’d dismiss as crazy were it not for the assurance that it’s all true, more or less,” Jim Schembri wrote for 3AW.

“I Am Not OK With This” is a coming-of-age series with a supernatural twist.

caption “I Am Not OK With This” is based on a comic book.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Summary: Based on a comic book, “I Am Not OK With This” centres on 17-year-old Sydney (Sophia Lillis) and her struggles at school and home all while she develops telekinetic powers.

Complex and multifaceted, the series received high marks, with critics citing Lillis’ central performance and the show’s dark humour as the series’ strong suits.

“Netflix’s ‘I Am Not OK With This’ is a genre-defying coming-of-age tale that will leave you begging for a second season,” Karen Rought wrote for Hypable.

Critics called “The Stranger” an addictive mystery series.

caption “The Stranger” is a thrilling Netflix series that’s based on a book.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Summary: On the drama series “The Stranger,” Adam Price (Richard Armitage) leads a happy life with his family until a mysterious woman (Hannah John-Kamen) appears and reveals that his wife faked her recent pregnancy and miscarriage.

Thrilling, binge-able, and based on the hit novel by Harlan Coben, “The Stranger” wasn’t perfect but critics feel it is one of the more solid options available on the streaming service.

“In elevating the emotional stakes to the same level as the conspiracy, Brocklehurst imbues ‘The Stranger’ with a weight that stays with the viewer more effectively than all the other weekend crimetime options parading across TV schedules,” Melanie McFarland wrote for Salon.

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” was called a solid sequel.

caption Lana Condor as Lara Jean in “P.S. I Still Love You.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Summary: In the romantic-comedy sequel, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are just settling into their new relationship as a couple when an old flame (Jordan Fisher) appears.

Sweet and sincere with its heart on its sleeve, “P.S. I Still Love You” may not win new converts but it will likely please fans of the first film.

“It’s really sweet,” Christy Lemire said on “Breakfast All Day.” “If you like the first one you will like this one too.”

On the other hand, “Spinning Out” received mostly mixed reviews.

caption “Spinning Out” didn’t get renewed for another season.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%

Summary: On the drama series “Spinning Out,” figure skater Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario) sets her sights for the Olympics while trying to balance her love life and her family.

“Spinning Out” was largely received as a soapy drama that didn’t feature the spectacle of its main sport enough to qualify as a skating show. Despite being loved by audiences, the series also got cancelled after just one season.

“The series has all the right ingredients for an addictive watch,” wrote Variety critic Caroline Framke. “But as the season plods towards its uneven finale, ‘Spinning Out’ instead does exactly what its title promises instead of sticking the landing.”

Some critics thought “The Letter for the King” spread itself thin.

caption “The Letter for the King” was called out for its poor pacing.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 60%

Summary: On the adventure series “The Letter for the King,” a young squire named Tiuri (Amir Wilson) lives peacefully in Dagonaut until a dying knight asks him to deliver a letter to a neighbouring king.

With an ambitious opening and adventurous sets, “The Letter for the King” spread itself too thin through poor pacing.

“[W]ith such a trim episode count, it’s surprising and more than a little disheartening how quickly The Letter for the King runs out of steam,” Isaac Feldberg wrote for the Fortune.

The drama series “The English Game” failed to engage critics.

caption “The English Game” is a Netflix original miniseries.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 53%

Summary: The six-part miniseries “The English Game” depicts the early origins of football and how it united players from across class lines.

“The English Game” received negative to mixed reviews, with critics not holding back in calling it a middling, joyless series.

“It is ‘Downton Abbey’ for boys. It is terrible,” Lucy Mangan wrote for The Guardian.

Some critics felt like “AJ and the Queen” missed the mark.

caption “AJ and the Queen” starred RuPaul.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 50%

Summary: On the comedy series “AJ and the Queen,” drag queen Ruby Red (RuPaul) finds an unlikely companion in 10-year-old AJ (Izzy G.) while on the road.

Overall, critics wanted more from the comedy series, wishing that RuPaul and the creators of the show had dug deeper. The show was cancelled after one season.

“Unfortunately, RuPaul continues to get in her own way in this series,” Monique Jones wrote for Just Add Colour. “Pretty annoying, since I wanted to love this series as a longtime RuPaul and ‘Drag Race’ fan, a fan who sees the good and the bad of RuPaul’s reign.”

“Freud” was a departure from traditional biopic series, but not in a good way.

caption “Freud” stars Robert Finster as Sigmund Freud.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 50%

Summary: The crime drama follows a fictionalized version of a young Sigmund Freud (Robert Finster), the father of psychoanalysis, as he investigates a murder conspiracy.

Critics had a few issues with the portrayal of Freud and the untraditional style of the biopic series as a whole.

“Such a wild departure from a more traditional biopic series might actually be appreciated if Freud didn’t treat the cocaine-loving, free association-developing doctor as a mere bystander in all the murder and mayhem,” Danette Chavez wrote for AV Club.

Critics said “Ghost Stories” was a hit-or-miss horror film series.

caption Mrunal Thakur in “Ghost Stories.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 43%

Summary: An anthology of four short horror films, “Ghost Stories” explores spine-chilling stories featuring dangerous strangers, disconcerting children, cannibals, and spirits.

Critics said that the horror anthology film was hit-or-miss, with some elements succeeding and others falling short.

“Overall, there’s not enough sustained unease or a sense of dread or foreboding,” Shubhra Gupta wrote for the Indian Express. “Nor is there too much originality: I got flashes of John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place,’ and Daphne du Maurier’s ‘Rebecca.'”

The action film “Spenser Confidential” was a genre-heavy mess.

caption “Spenser Confidential” is an action movie.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 39%

Summary: In the action film “Spenser Confidential,” ex-cop Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) recruits amateur MMA fighter Hawk (Winston Duke) to help him solve the murder of his former colleagues.

Striving to be both a comedy and an action film as well as a thriller, “Spenser Confidential” failed to effectively tell a cohesive story, according to most critics.

“‘Serviceable’ is probably the most complimentary term I can come up with,” James Berardinelli wrote for Reel Views.

Many critics felt like “October Faction” had too much going on.

caption “October Faction” is about monster hunters.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 33%

Summary: On the supernatural series “October Faction,” two teenagers (Aurora Burghart and Gabriel Darku) discover that their parents hunt monsters for a secret society.

“October Faction” was met with some head-scratching from critics, due to its overstuffed plot and haphazard editing.

“I’m pretty sure a major character’s hair colour drastically changed for no reason,” Tori Preston observed in her review for Pajiba. “I’m also pretty sure a major character died on-screen, and I couldn’t tell until they cut to the tombstone.”

“The Goop Lab” left many critics puzzled.

caption Gwenyth Paltrow on “The Goop Lab.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 31%

Summary: “The Goop Lab” explores a range of wellness topics with Gwenyth Paltrow and the staff behind her famous lifestyle site, Goop.

“The Goop Lab” left many critics listing their issues with the series and calling out the show’s inaccuracies.

“We could go episode by episode, breaking down each idea that The Goop Lab presents as fact – but it might be a waste of time,”Patricia Hernandez wrote for Polygon.

Reviewers said the action-comedy “Coffee and Kareem” was heavy on action and light on humour.

caption “Coffee and Kareem” didn’t impress critics.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 22%

Summary: In a failed attempt to get his mother’s (Taraji P. Henson) new boyfriend James Coffee (Ed Helms) out of the picture, 12-year-old Kareem accidentally catches the attention of dangerous criminal fugitives.

Critics felt that “Coffee and Kareem” was bursting at the seams with so many movie references and influences that it didn’t stand on its own two feet.

“There’s a better movie buried underneath the many corpses in the crude and confused Netflix comedy ‘Coffee & Kareem,’ one of their algorithmically assembled weekend options patchworked together from a stack of search terms,” Benjamin Lee wrote for The Guardian.

The drama “A Fall from Grace” was met with unintentional laughs from critics.

caption “A Fall from Grace” was called out for having plot holes and inconsistencies.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 17%

Summary: In the drama “A Fall from Grace,” Grace Waters (Crystal Fox) awaits trial for the murder of her second husband with only a novice public defender (Bresha Webb) at her side.

Reportedly filmed in just five days, the Tyler Perry drama was marred by inconsistencies, both in plot and continuity.

“The film quickly spirals into unstructured, nearly laughable chaos,” Noëlle D. Lilley wrote for the Chicago Reader.

Most critics said that “The Last Thing He Wanted” wasted the talents of its all-star cast.

caption Anne Hathaway in “The Last Thing He Wanted.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 6%

Summary: Based on a Joan Didion novel, “The Last Thing He Wanted” follows news journalist Elena McMahon (Anne Hathaway) as she leaves her job to fulfil her father’s dying wish.

With a muddled narrative and talent that seemingly went to waste, “The Last Thing He Wanted” didn’t impress critics.

“How does a director as stellar as Dee Rees go so thunderously wrong adapting a 1996 novel by the great Joan Didion, with a cast headed by Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, and Willem Dafoe?” Peter Travers wrote for Rolling Stone. “Here’s Exhibit A and the last thing any of us wanted.”

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.