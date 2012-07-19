The Best And Worst Jobs For Wage Growth [GRAPHIC]

We recently reported on the 15 industries with the fastest-growing wages, and found that overall, wages have grown at their fastest rate since 2007.



Payscale has put together another set of data —the best and worst jobs for wage growth— based on the PayScale Index, which measures changes in compensation for full-time private industry employees nationally.

The results are clear: we should all be working in science and engineering.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.