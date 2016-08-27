The best and worst foods to eat on a plane, according to an airline meal expert

Courtesy Nikos Loukas Loukas gave EVA Air’s ‘Hello Kitty’ meal an 8.6 out of 10.

Nikos Loukas has sampled airline meals on around 400 flights with over 50 airlines as the creator of inFlightFeed, an online guide to aeroplane food.

“I’ve always loved planes, I love food, so it’s kind of a mixture of both,” he told INSIDER about the inspiration for his site.

Originally from Australia, he’s been in the travel industry for 15 years and currently works as a training manager, but his expertise expands beyond the corporate underpinnings of air travel. It’s the food that continues to pique his interest and whet his palette. He’s even crowdfunding a documentary called “The Inflight Food Trip – It’s Not Just Plane Food!” that goes behind-the-scenes of inflight meal production.

Vimeo Loukas in his documentary about airlines and airline food.

Plane food is often notorious for being tasteless and rubbery, but Loukas shared a few of his tricks of the trade to make your next meal positively gourmet. Or, at least, edible.

Loukas' favourite foolproof plane food is curry because it maintains its flavour. Courtesy Nikos Loukas 'If there's a curry on the menu, I'll take it,' he said. Ice cream is another safe bet. Courtesy Nikos Loukas 'Ice cream is really good,' he said. 'It tastes the same in the air as it does on the ground.' Avoid foods that don't usually jive well with the human digestive system, like beans. Shuttershock Airlines usually won't serve them, anyway. To combat the bloating that can sometimes result from flying, stay away from carb-loaded baked goods and stick with salads, fresh fruit and lots of water. Courtesy Nikos Loukas Meat can be hit-or-miss. Courtesy Nikos Loukas 'It just really depends on the way it's been cooked and the way it's been handled,' he said. Seafood is also a gamble. If it's overcooked, there's no way to save it, but Loukas said it's usually decent in more prestigious areas of the plane. Courtesy Nikos Loukas 'Most seafood I've come across has been generally quite good, but I've been lucky to be in premium cabins,' he said. That doesn't mean that you're stuck with the economy meal that comes with your economy seat. It costs money, but you can request an upgrade. Courtesy Nikos Loukas 'It's not going to be the business class meal that they're serving, but it would be an upgraded meal, a better standard of quality food, a lot more well thought-out.' Above all, go with your gut. Courtesy Nikos Loukas 'If it doesn't look too good, maybe don't eat it,' he advised. 'There is refrigeration on the aircraft, but you just never know.'

