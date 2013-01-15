The 20 Best & Worst Dressed Of The Golden Globes

Photo: Getty
The Golden Globes honour the year’s best in television and film.But the red carpet brings out not only the best, but also the worst, in Hollywood’s top talents.
While we loved Kerry Washington and Kate Hudson’s gowns, we weren’t as keen on the dresses worn by Globe winners Debra Messing and Julianne Moore.
BEST: Presenter Kate Hudson looked chic in Alexander McQueen. But perhaps an updo would have been better to show off that collar?
WORST: While her boyfriend Ryan Seacrest owned last night's red carpet, Julianne Hough's Monique Lhuillier dress was just too much to not be a nominee.
BEST: 43-year-old Jennifer Lopez wowed in an embroidered white dress by Zuhair Murad. Now if only she would get rid of that 24-year-old accessory on her arm ...
WORST: While 46-year-old Halle Berry always looks good, we think the dress belongs on a tropical island -- not the red carpet.
WORST: We hate to say it, but Lena Dunham's Zac Posen dress just didn't fit properly and she had a hard time walking in heels to accept her numerous awards.
BEST: Despite having the flu, Jennifer Lawrence looked perfect accepting her Best Actress award in this Dior dress.
WORST: This tan-coloured Zac Posen dress was doing nothing for E! red carpet pre-show co-host, Kelly Osbourne
BEST: Jessica Alba paired her Oscar de la Renta melon-coloured silk dress with a $5.8 million Harry Winston necklace.
WORST: It's not terrible, we're just bored by Vergara choosing the same dress silhouette for every event.
WORST: We like that she took a risk, but ultimately Lucy Liu should have opted out of this oversized Carolina Herrera gown.
