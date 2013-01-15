The 20 Best & Worst Dressed Of The Golden Globes

Aly Weisman
Jennifer Lopez Golden Globes 2013

Photo: Getty

The Golden Globes honour the year’s best in television and film.But the red carpet brings out not only the best, but also the worst, in Hollywood’s top talents.

While we loved Kerry Washington and Kate Hudson’s gowns, we weren’t as keen on the dresses worn by Globe winners Debra Messing and Julianne Moore.

BEST: Kerry Washington looked perfect in her nude Miu Miu dress adorned with Swarovski crystals.

WORST: Debra Messing in this ill-fitting Donna Karan gown.

BEST: Presenter Kate Hudson looked chic in Alexander McQueen. But perhaps an updo would have been better to show off that collar?

WORST: While her boyfriend Ryan Seacrest owned last night's red carpet, Julianne Hough's Monique Lhuillier dress was just too much to not be a nominee.

BEST: Jennifer Garner dazzled in this red Vivienne Westwood gown.

BEST: 43-year-old Jennifer Lopez wowed in an embroidered white dress by Zuhair Murad. Now if only she would get rid of that 24-year-old accessory on her arm ...

WORST: While 46-year-old Halle Berry always looks good, we think the dress belongs on a tropical island -- not the red carpet.

BEST: Presenter Salma Hayek looked dazzling in this Gucci Premiére midnight blue silk gown.

WORST: We hate to say it, but Lena Dunham's Zac Posen dress just didn't fit properly and she had a hard time walking in heels to accept her numerous awards.

BEST: Despite having the flu, Jennifer Lawrence looked perfect accepting her Best Actress award in this Dior dress.

WORST: This tan-coloured Zac Posen dress was doing nothing for E! red carpet pre-show co-host, Kelly Osbourne

BEST: Jessica Alba paired her Oscar de la Renta melon-coloured silk dress with a $5.8 million Harry Winston necklace.

WORST: Tom Ford could have done Moore for Julianne.

BEST: Nominee Naomi Watts looked elegant in Zac Posen.

WORST: Love Jessica Chastain, don't love this look.

BEST: Julianna Margulies looked stunning in this backless Emilio Pucci.

WORST: It's not terrible, we're just bored by Vergara choosing the same dress silhouette for every event.

BEST: Kristen Wiig looked sleek and slim in this cut-out column dress by Michael Kors.

WORST: We like that she took a risk, but ultimately Lucy Liu should have opted out of this oversized Carolina Herrera gown.

