The Best & Worst Dressed From The Academy Awards

Before celebrities entered the Dolby theatre for Sunday’s 85th annual Academy Awards, they first dazzled outside on the red carpet.Jennifer Lawrence won both Best Actress and best dressed, while hairdos from Salma Hayek and Melissa McCarthy left us scratching our heads.
See who brought the glitz and glamour, and who should have stayed off the red carpet.
BEST: Jennifer Lawrence took home the gold for Best Actress and Best Dressed in this ivory Dior Haute Couture dress.
WORST: The embroidery on Olivia Munn's Marchesa dress was beautiful, but the back draping hit in an awkward spot.
