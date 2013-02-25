The Best & Worst Dressed From The Academy Awards

Aly Weisman
charlize theron oscars 2013

Photo: Getty

Before celebrities entered the Dolby theatre for Sunday’s 85th annual Academy Awards, they first dazzled outside on the red carpet.Jennifer Lawrence won both Best Actress and best dressed, while hairdos from Salma Hayek and Melissa McCarthy left us scratching our heads.

See who brought the glitz and glamour, and who should have stayed off the red carpet.

BEST: Jennifer Lawrence took home the gold for Best Actress and Best Dressed in this ivory Dior Haute Couture dress.

WORST: Helena Bonham Carter's favourite designer, Vivienne Westwood, isn't doing her any favours.

WORST: The embroidery on Olivia Munn's Marchesa dress was beautiful, but the back draping hit in an awkward spot.

WORST: We wish Zoe Saldana's Alexis Mabille Couture dress had one less distraction.

WORST: But Jennifer Aniston's red Valentino dress overtook her small frame.

BEST: Sandra Bullock kept it classy with this embroidered gown by designer Elie Saab.

WORST: We love the dress, but Salma Hayek's hair seems to be channeling Charo.

BEST: Jessica Chastain wore Oscar gold in the form of Armani, but didn't take home the statue.

WORST: Melissa McCarthy believes the bigger the hair the better.

BEST: Stacy Keibler was George Clooney's best accessory in this perfect-fitting Naeem Khan dress.

WORST: Nicole Kidman's L'Wren Scott looked like liquid.

BEST: Despite arriving with crutches, Kristen Stewart looked beautiful in a white Reem Acra gown.

Want more Oscars?

Jennifer Lawrence fell while accepting her award >
Daniel Day-Lewis becomes the first male to win 3 Best Actor awards >
Sandra Bullock has a really hard time opening the envelope >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.